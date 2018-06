A New York Times article from June 15, 1934. Screenshot New York Times

On the day that the United States Supreme Court ratified the president of the United States’ Muslim ban, by a 5 to 4 decision, swung by a judge selected and seated counter the very ideal of civility in American government, the same government that has been separating young children from their parents at the border, it is instructive to remember: Calls for civility in the face of extremism are not new.

From the June 15, 1934, New York Times:

