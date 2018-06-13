The Slatest

Texas Man Finds Huge Snake In His Toilet. Deputy Catches It With Her Bare Hands.

Last weekend, Wade Vielock was cleaning his bathroom when his 6-year-old alerted him to something fun: there was a snake in the toilet.

Vielock looked over, and sure enough: A black five- to six-foot long black snake was rising out of the john.

“I looked back at the toilet and that snake was about 3 feet out, climbing towards the window,” Vielock told KSAT. “It took at least six years off my life.”

Vielock, who lives in Bee County, Texas, booked it out of the bathroom (so quickly he knocked over his son, he told KSAT), called the police, and a sheriff’s deputy was sent over.

That deputy, Lindsay Scotten, arrived after the snake had fully escaped the toilet and found its way onto the bathroom vanity, according to a Facebook post from the Bee County Sheriff’s office. And with her bare hands, Scotten, on her hands and knees, calmly grabbed the snake while Vielock directed a flashlight behind her.

Texas’ reputation for toughness might sometimes oversimplify the culture of the diverse and evolving state. But, come on, look at this deputy:

Deputy Lindsay Scotten holding the snake
Bee County Sheriff’s Office

Luckily, blue indigo snakes—as this one turned out to be—are not venomous, though they can, on occasion, bite. It’s unusual to find a snake or rats in your toilet, but, well, it happens. If you’re worried about it, here are some tips for if you do find an animal in there. Just try not to think about it too much.

