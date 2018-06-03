Georgia Cop Fired After Video Shows He Ran Over Fleeing Suspect With Squad Car

A screenshot shows the moment Officer Taylor Saulters strikes Timmy Patmon on June 1, 2018.

A police officer in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia has been fired after an investigation showed he used his squad car to run over a suspect who was fleeing on foot. Officer Taylor Saulters, who was driving the car, had been initially suspended following the Friday chase in east Athens. But he was fired Saturday and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing the moment when the police car strikes Timmy Patmon, who was wanted on a felony probation warrant.

“During the course of the foot chase, Saulters attempted to block Patmon’s path of escape on two occasions with his patrol car. During Saulter’s first attempt to block Patmon, Saulters struck a curb and flattened his driver’s side front tire,” notes the statement published alongside the video. “On Saulter’s second attempt to block Patmon’s path with his patrol car, and during the maneuvering of the patrol car Patmon impacted the right front quarter panel of Saulters’ car as Saulters was attempting to accelerate past Patmon.”

“After reviewing the officers’ body camera footage, and all the other facts and circumstances of this case, Chief Scott Freeman terminated the employment of Officer Taylor Saulters,” the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in the statement. Patmon suffered “scrapes and bruises” and has been charged with “violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.”

The video shows that after Patmon was hit by a car, several angry onlookers started criticizing Saulters. “You didn’t have to hit that man like that,” one woman can be heard saying. At one point as Saulters even threatened to use a stun gun on Patmon while he was face down on the ground. “Give us your hands now, or you’re gonna get Tased,” the officer can be heard saying. “Do you understand me? Make the right decision.”

“This was not the kind of conduct we would expect from an Athens-Clarke County police officer,” Athens-Clarke police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez said. Now the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will determine whether Saulters, who graduated from the police academy less than a year ago, will face criminal charges.