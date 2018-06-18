Family Separation, Trump vs. Merkel, and LeBron’s Choice

Mothers and children wait to be assisted by volunteers in a humanitarian center in the border town of McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018. LEILA MACOR/Getty Images

Where kids aren’t kids: I wrote about our long history of perceiving non-white kids as somehow less childish, and non-white families as less than families. (More on today’s family separation news from Jeremy Stahl, who explains the logic behind Kirstjen Nielsen’s Orwellian tweet, and Elliot Hannon, who listened to that awful recording.)

Not this time: The Supreme Court just refused to hear the case of a gay man convicted by jurors who made clearly homophobic comments. Mark Joseph Stern explains why.

Best frenemies: Donald Trump says there’s no animosity between him and Angela Merkel, but his tweets prove otherwise, Josh Keating writes.

One or five?: What, if anything, does your answer to the “trolley problem” actually prove? Dan Engber reports on some researchers questioning whether the commonly invoked moral conundrum is as useful as science has thought.

For fun: Where LeBron should go, according to a wine critic.

Sacramento was robbed,

Rebecca