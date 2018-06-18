The Angle

The Angle: Not “Cages” Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on child separations, Trump vs. Merkel, and the trolley problem.

By

Mothers and children wait to be assisted by volunteers in a humanitarian center in the border town of McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018. (Photo by Leila Macor / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEILA MACOR/AFP/Getty Images)
Mothers and children wait to be assisted by volunteers in a humanitarian center in the border town of McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018.
LEILA MACOR/Getty Images

Where kids aren’t kids: I wrote about our long history of perceiving non-white kids as somehow less childish, and non-white families as less than families. (More on today’s family separation news from Jeremy Stahl, who explains the logic behind Kirstjen Nielsen’s Orwellian tweet, and Elliot Hannon, who listened to that awful recording.)

Not this time: The Supreme Court just refused to hear the case of a gay man convicted by jurors who made clearly homophobic comments. Mark Joseph Stern explains why.

Best frenemies: Donald Trump says there’s no animosity between him and Angela Merkel, but his tweets prove otherwise, Josh Keating writes.

One or five?: What, if anything, does your answer to the “trolley problem” actually prove? Dan Engber reports on some researchers questioning whether the commonly invoked moral conundrum is as useful as science has thought.

For fun: Where LeBron should go, according to a wine critic.

Sacramento was robbed,

Rebecca

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Family Separation, Trump vs. Merkel, and LeBron’s Choice

Marissa Martinelli

﻿Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sells Record Number of Tickets After Tonys Triumph

Jim Newell

It’s Going to Be a Messy Immigration Week on Capitol Hill

Dahlia Lithwick

John Roberts’ Supreme Court Is Too Afraid of Public Outcry to Decide Anything

Jeremy Stahl

Why Kirstjen Nielsen Is Denying That the Policy of Separating Families Is a Family Separation Policy

Elliot Hannon

Secret Audio Recording of Immigration Detention Center Reveals Inconsolable Children Calling Out for Their Parents

Christina Cauterucci

How the CDC Is Failing Transgender Youth

Barron H. Lerner

The Frustrating History of the Science of Breast-Cancer Treatment Shows We’ve Been Here Before

Mark Joseph Stern

A Jury Likely Sentenced a Man to Death Because He’s Gay. The Supreme Court Just Let Its Verdict Stand.

Joshua Keating

It Sure Looks Like Donald Trump Is Trying to Take Down Angela Merkel

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Therapist Told My Husband to Lie to Me About His Infidelity.

Heather Schwedel

Marvel Fans Have Opinions on Which Mega-Conglomerate Should Get to Buy Fox

Most Read

Trump’s Damning Doublespeak

William Saletan

“Nits Make Lice”: America’s Long History of Casting Suspicion and Blame on Nonwhite Children

Rebecca Onion

The Trolley Problem Tries to Probe Our Moral Compass. Does It Work?

Daniel Engber

Here’s a Dishonest Tweet from Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Also Five Limericks

Matthew Dessem

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Album Is Like the Satisfying Finale of a Prestige Drama

Carl Wilson

When You Leave Facebook for 10 Days, Facebook Does Not Let You Forget It

Henry Grabar