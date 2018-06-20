The Slatest

Trump May End Family Separation Through Executive Action, Like He Could Have Done All Along

By

Nielsen gestures as Trump looks on while both are seated at a roundtable-style event.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Donald Trump at the White House on March 20.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration has made extensive efforts to obscure the reality that the mass family separations currently taking place at the border are the result of its decision to prosecute all undocumented border crossings as criminal offenses rather than handling most of them in civil proceedings (as other administrations have done). But with the backlash against the policy reaching a crisis point as reports emerge that the U.S. government is operating entire detention centers for babies and toddlers, reports say POTUS may be about to admit that family separation is not “the Democrats fault [sic]” but rather a practice he instituted and could end at any time:

The AP has a similar report:

(To be clear, Flores is a 1997 legal settlement that requires children detained at the border to be released from detention without unnecessary delay, not a ruling that requires separation.)

After the AP and Fox’s reports, Trump told reporters at the White House that he would be signing “something” in “a little while” that would address family separation. As always, your guess is as good as anyone else’s as to what he meant by that or whether he’ll follow through.

This post has been updated with new information.

