Emmanuel Macron Shook Trump’s Hand So Intensely He Left His Thumb Imprint

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron was at it again Friday night, showing the world that he could beat President Donald Trump at his own crazy handshake antics. Although the handshakes the two presidents shared weren’t quite as long as their infamous almost 30-second shake that seemed to never end, it definitely seemed the grip was stronger. At least judging from Trump’s hand afterward.

Trump, famous for his forceful handshake, has become a victim of Emmanuel Macron. See how the French left his mark on poor Donald's hand. Force is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/eeEhl2BTj0 — Chungyan Chow (@ChungyanChow) June 9, 2018

Photos from the encounter showed how Macron squeezed Trump’s hand so tightly that he left what looked like a thumb imprint on his American counterpart’s hand.

The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of Trump's hand after they shook hands at the G7. Great frame from ⁦@LeahMillis⁩ pic.twitter.com/VA8RlkYX8a — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) June 8, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves a firm impression on Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

After that handshake, Trump looked a bit pained while Macron seemed quite satisfied with himself.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

Macron apparently was feeling so confident his handshake game was strong that he offered his hand again once the two stood up.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

Macron was once again shaking intently and one photo clearly shows how the French president kept gripping Trump’s hand even though the U.S. leader had already let go.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

This was not the first time that the two leaders shook each other’s hands so firmly that there was evidence of the grips on their hands afterward. In May of last year, their knucles turned white after an intense handshake. Later, Macron told French media his handshake style was “not innocent,” calling it a “moment of truth.”