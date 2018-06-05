The Slatest

Many of the “Eagles Fans” at Trump’s Patriotism Rally Looked Suspiciously Like White House and Congressional Interns

By

A group of one hundred or so individuals in professional dress, many of them young, on the lawn of the White House with the Washington Monument behind them.
The crowd at the White House on Tuesday during the playing of the national anthem.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

After canceling a planned appearance by Philadelphia Eagles players on the grounds that the team doesn’t sufficiently respect the national anthem (despite none of them having kneeled during the national anthem last season), the White House went forward Tuesday afternoon with what was described as a “celebration of the American flag” that “1,000 Eagles fans” had supposedly been cleared to attend.

As you can see above, the crowd at the rally—which involved the president standing on stage and mouthing some, but not all, of the words to songs like “God Bless America”—did not resemble your typical football spirit gathering. One Philadelphia-area TV reporter who attended wrote on Twitter that he found only one person wearing Eagles gear and none that could name the team’s starting Super Bowl quarterback. (The York Daily Record did interview two Pennsylvania business owners on their way to the event, of whom at least one appears to be a Republican donor.)

In what is likely a related matter, when I was a Senate intern in the summer of 2002, the other interns and I were aggressive in finding opportunities to leave the office (and to thus ignore our our job responsibilities) in order to attend ostensibly educational or newsworthy events that involved free food or proximity to famous people.

Here’s a photo that Reuters in fact labeled as depicting “White House and congressional staff members”:

Three young women in professional dress, two of whom are wearing ID badges, wave miniature flags.
Kevin Lamarque

Go Eagles!

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

The Flood of Kate Spade Twitter Tributes Shows That Her Influence on Women Was About Much More Than Just Handbags

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Lawyers’ Letter, Miss America, and Dr. Strangelove’s Voice

Fred Kaplan

Is the Singapore Summit Already Doomed to Fail?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Many of the “Eagles Fans” at Trump’s Patriotism Rally Looked Suspiciously Like White House and Congressional Interns

Susan Matthews

Suicide Hotlines Are Critical, but They Can’t Make Up for America’s Broken Mental Health Care System

Amy Pollard

The NSA’s Declassified Cold War Propaganda Posters Are a Bizarre Delight

Amy Pollard

Kentucky Valedictorian Tricks Audience Into Cheering for Obama Quote

Aaron Mak

Uber CEO Urges Employees to Say They “Have the D” in Meetings

Carmen Russo

Netflix Is Turning Dolly Parton’s Songs Into a TV Series

William Saletan

The Secret Letter From Donald Trump’s Counsel Doesn’t Exonerate the President. It Implicates Him.

Joshua Keating

Under Trump, the U.S. Is Becoming More of a Human Rights Outlaw

Jim Newell

Mitch McConnell Cancels August Recess. We’ll See if It Lasts.

Most Read

Gay Americans Have Little to Fear From the Supreme Court’s Compromise in Masterpiece Cakeshop

Mark Joseph Stern

U.S. Senator Turned Away From Detention Center for Migrant Children

Molly Olmstead

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Daniel Engber

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is a Moving Documentary About One Fave Who Wasn’t Problematic

Aisha Harris

Trump Is Pursuing a National Anthem–Kneeling Feud With a Team Whose Players Didn’t Kneel During the National Anthem

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why I Committed to an Athletic Scholarship Without Even Asking My Parents About It

Charlee Dyroff