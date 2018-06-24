Trump Once Again Attacks McCain at Rally for “Thumbs Down” Obamacare Vote

Just because someone is terminally ill doesn’t mean he’ll be spared the wrath of the commander in chief. President Donald Trump made clear Saturday night he has no intention of stopping the attacks on Sen. John McCain that his daughter, Meghan McCain, had called “gross” a few days earlier.
At a rally in Nevada, Trump didn’t actually mention McCain by name but left little doubt about who he was talking about when he complained about the person responsible for defeating an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Nobody talked to him. Nobody needed to, and then he walked in: thumbs-down,” Trump said. “It’s alright, because we’ve essentially gutted it anyway.”
Trump had used much the same line at a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. “We had a gentleman way into the morning hours, go thumbs-down. He went thumbs-down,” Trump said, without mentioning McCain by name. New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman pointed out in a tweet that “McCain, who is dying, has this acted out by Trump at every opportunity.” The senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, retweeted that message, adding her own words: “And it never stops being gross.”