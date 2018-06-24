Trump Once Again Attacks McCain at Rally for “Thumbs Down” Obamacare Vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 23, 2018. OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

Just because someone is terminally ill doesn’t mean he’ll be spared the wrath of the commander in chief. President Donald Trump made clear Saturday night he has no intention of stopping the attacks on Sen. John McCain that his daughter, Meghan McCain, had called “gross” a few days earlier.

Campaigning for Heller in Vegas, Trump is again attacking @SenJohnMcCain (although not directly by name) for his “thumb’s down” vote on Obamacare repeal. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 23, 2018

At a rally in Nevada, Trump didn’t actually mention McCain by name but left little doubt about who he was talking about when he complained about the person responsible for defeating an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Nobody talked to him. Nobody needed to, and then he walked in: thumbs-down,” Trump said. “It’s alright, because we’ve essentially gutted it anyway.”

After bashing cancer-stricken John McCain, Trump urges crowd to blame Dems if their health care goes up, & also for the crisis on the southern border.



"Just remember, if you see [premiums] going up it is Democrats' fault. And by the way, immigration? It is the Democrats' fault." pic.twitter.com/kORhxtId6t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2018

Trump had used much the same line at a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. “We had a gentleman way into the morning hours, go thumbs-down. He went thumbs-down,” Trump said, without mentioning McCain by name. New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman pointed out in a tweet that “McCain, who is dying, has this acted out by Trump at every opportunity.” The senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, retweeted that message, adding her own words: “And it never stops being gross.”