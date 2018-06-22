It Sure Seems Like Donald Trump Doesn’t Want the House GOP to Pass Its Immigration Bill

President Trump with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Trump, who supposedly called into yesterday afternoon’s emergency House Republican conference to tell them he wanted them to pass their barely alive immigration bill, isn’t acting like someone who wants House Republicans to pass their immigration bill.

A week ago today, Trump told Fox News that he “certainly” wouldn’t sign it, leaving White House aides to say that he was just confused. That prompted a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where the president seemed less keen to endorse the bill than he was to roast a guy who’d just lost his primary. Yesterday morning, as House leaders were whipping the bill, Trump questioned what the “purpose” of passing the bill would be, when it would just be filibustered—a fine question that rang true with many members staring down a difficult vote.

After House leaders decided late Thursday to delay a vote on the measure until next week—giving them time to revise the bill in a more conservative direction—Trump was back at it this morning, asking why the hell they were even bothering:

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

At this point the reactions about ol’ goofball Donald going egregiously off-message at the worst possible time seem naïve. For whatever reason—he wants the issue and not the solution; he’s worried about the perception of “amnesty”—we have to conclude that he does not want House Republicans to pass this bill, or at least that he doesn’t want to be associated with it, if they do. His strikes against House leaders’ whipping efforts are just too precise for these to be sloppy mistakes. He doesn’t want anything to do with this bill. If members hadn’t already taken the hint by last night, today’s tweet should do the trick.