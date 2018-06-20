DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Heckled Out of a Mexican Restaurant by Protesters

Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was out and about in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday night after a couple of big days fronting the U.S. government’s effort to separate small children from their parents and then detain them. There has been a rising chorus of criticism that has grown into outrage across the political spectrum. Until recently that angry chorus was on the other side of a podium from Nielsen, but on Tuesday night protesters interrupted the DHS Secretary’s dinner out at a, wait for it, Mexican restaurant on 14th St. in D.C.
That was enough heckling to bring Nielsen’s night to an early end.
Despite the outpouring of vitriol, Nielsen’s still got one fan.