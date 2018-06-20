The Slatest

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Heckled Out of a Mexican Restaurant by Protesters

By

Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was out and about in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday night after a couple of big days fronting the U.S. government’s effort to separate small children from their parents and then detain them. There has been a rising chorus of criticism that has grown into outrage across the political spectrum. Until recently that angry chorus was on the other side of a podium from Nielsen, but on Tuesday night protesters interrupted the DHS Secretary’s dinner out at a, wait for it, Mexican restaurant on 14th St. in D.C.

That was enough heckling to bring Nielsen’s night to an early end.

Despite the outpouring of vitriol, Nielsen’s still got one fan.

Children Immigration

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Heckled Out of a Mexican Restaurant by Protesters

Elliot Hannon

Corey Lewandowski Interrupts Fox News Guest Recounting Border Separation of Child with Down Syndrome With “Whomp Whomp”

Jim Newell

Trump Rambles and Disses His Way Through Confusing House GOP Immigration Meeting

Elliot Hannon

Guatemalan Asylum Seeker Sues the Trump Administration Because It Still Won’t Tell Her Where Her Son Is Days After Her Release

Christina Bonnington

Amazon’s Alexa Is Headed to Your Hotel Room. Here’s How It Will Work.

Rebecca Onion

Defenders of Child Separation, XXXTentacion, and Giving to RAICES

Nick Greene

What It Will Take for FIFA to Stop Mexican Fans’ Homophobic Chants

Felix Salmon

Why Even Viral-Fundraising Skeptics Can Feel Good About Donating to RAICES

Eric Betts

We May Have Just Seen the Last of Mohamed Salah in the 2018 World Cup

Ben Zimmer

The History of Going “Apes–t”

Jim Newell

Senate Republicans Want a Bill to End Family Separation. Democrats Say Trump Should Do It.

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Tangent About Canadian Shoe Smugglers, Explained

Most Read

Stephen Miller’s Family Separation Policy Is Already Backfiring

Jamelle Bouie

A Jury Likely Sentenced a Man to Death Because He’s Gay. The Supreme Court Just Let Its Verdict Stand.

Mark Joseph Stern

Trump Explains That “You Have to Take the Children Away” in Unhinged Speech to Small-Business Owners

Molly Olmstead

XXXTentacion’s Death Deserves More Than Indifference

Jack Hamilton

It Sure Looks Like Donald Trump Is Trying to Take Down Angela Merkel

Joshua Keating

How the Trump Administration Is Defending the Indefensible

Dahlia Lithwick