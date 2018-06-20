DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Heckled Out of a Mexican Restaurant by Protesters

Part one of a video of @mdc_dsa @DC_IWW and others shouting DHS Secretary Nielsen out of a restaurant. She doesn’t need to be kidnapping #immigrantchildren to deserve this treatment. Don’t give the regime a moment of rest. #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/B3RfraOk1E — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) June 20, 2018

Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was out and about in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday night after a couple of big days fronting the U.S. government’s effort to separate small children from their parents and then detain them. There has been a rising chorus of criticism that has grown into outrage across the political spectrum. Until recently that angry chorus was on the other side of a podium from Nielsen, but on Tuesday night protesters interrupted the DHS Secretary’s dinner out at a, wait for it, Mexican restaurant on 14th St. in D.C.

Part two pic.twitter.com/bJI46jmXVf — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) June 20, 2018

That was enough heckling to bring Nielsen’s night to an early end.

DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe. pic.twitter.com/lTKutryXBO — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 20, 2018

Despite the outpouring of vitriol, Nielsen’s still got one fan.

Homeland Security @SecNielsen did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation. We want “heart” and security in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018