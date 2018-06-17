Democratic Lawmakers Make Surprise Visit to ICE Detention Center on Father’s Day

People participate in a protest against recent U.S. immigration policy of separating children from their families when they enter the United States as undocumented immigrants, in front of a Homeland Security facility in Elizabeth, N.J. on June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Several Democrats decided to use Father’s Day to call attention to the practice of separating children from their families at the border amid growing outrage. A group of Democratic lawmakers from New York and New Jersey went to an immigration detention center on Sunday and talked to immigrants who had been separated from their families. The seven Democrats — Reps. Frank Pallone and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey and Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Albio Sires, Carolyn Maloney, Hakeem Jeffries, and Adriano Espaillat of New York — made the surprise visit to the Elizabeth Contract Detention facility in Elizabeth, N.J., where they had to wait for about an hour before finally being allowed inside.

Here w/ six other members of Congress including ⁦@RepJerryNadler⁩ ⁦⁦@RepEspaillat⁩ at ICE detention facility in Elizabeth, NJ making surprise Father’s Day visit. They are refusing to let us in. We will #Resist #KeepingFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/gZ3zzKCDos — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 17, 2018

“It was shameful what we heard inside,” Jeffries said. “There was a father who spoke about his young daughter being ripped away from him at 3 a.m. in the morning. This is the indecency of this administration. This is the child abuse that the Trump administration is perpetrating.” Pallone said none of the parents had been told where their children were taken.

Telling the stories of the detainees I just met with who have been ripped away from their families. @RealDonaldTrump has no shame. pic.twitter.com/JBqprFRLKV — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) June 17, 2018

Of the five men the lawmakers met who were arrested on the border with Mexico and are seeking asylum, two had their young children taken away from them and another was separated from his seven-year-old brother. “It’s pretty heart wrenching what I saw in there,” Sires said. “I came to this country when I was 11 years old, that’s not the country that I can remember that’s in there.”

Protests outside the ICE detention center in Elizabeth continue to swell as I and my House colleagues tour the facility. Americans are fed up with the Trump administration's cruelty. #FathersDay #FamiliesBelongTogther pic.twitter.com/ZeKPm6h44D — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) June 17, 2018

The group of lawmakers called on the White house to stop separating families at the border. “This must not be — must not be — who we are as a nation,” Nadler said. “That is why we have come here today, in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, to stand with those who merely seek refuge in our country.”

Other Democrats also used the day to speak up against family separation. Former president Bill Clinton was one of the many who took to Twitter to send a different kind of Father’s Day message. “On this Father’s Day I’m thinking of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the border,” Bill Clinton wrote. “These children should not be a negotiating tool.”

On this Father’s Day I’m thinking of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the border. These children should not be a negotiating tool. And reuniting them with their families would reaffirm America’s belief in & support for all parents who love their children. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 17, 2018

The former president got support from Hillary Clinton who retweeted his message with one word: “YES!”

Chelsea Clinton also joined the family affair and sent her own tweet calling attention to the issue. “I also could not imagine being forcibly separated from my children as I sought sanctuary. No parent, no person should support this,” she wrote.

On #FathersDay & every day, I could not imagine a better dad for Charlotte & Aidan than Marc. I also could not imagine being forcibly separated from my children as I sought sanctuary. No parent, no person should support this: https://t.co/uUNs6yFklD — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 17, 2018

The Clintons were only part of a string of Democrats who used Twitter to call attention to the issue, many using the hashtag #FathersDayofAction. “This #FathersDay, the Trump Administration is CHOOSING to forcibly separate children from their parents who are legally seeking asylum. I repeat, there is NO LAW requiring this,” Sen. Bob Menendez wrote.

This #FathersDay, the Trump Administration is CHOOSING to forcibly separate children from their parents who are legally seeking asylum. I repeat, there is NO LAW requiring this. #FathersDayofAction #FamilesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/WVIIhJNXVO — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) June 17, 2018

“This Father’s Day, I can’t stop thinking about the children being separated from their parents by the Trump administration,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy.