The Slatest

Democratic Congressman O’Rourke Leads March on Tent City for Migrant Children

By

Central American asylum seekers, including a Honduran girl, 2, and her mother, are taken into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Central American asylum seekers, including a Honduran girl, 2, and her mother, are taken into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
John Moore/Getty Images

Hundreds of people took part in a march from El Paso, Texas to a tent city set up in Tornillo, Texas that is housing children who are under detention for immigration violations. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running for the Senate to unseat Republican Ted Cruz, is the one who led Sunday’s protest alongside former judge Veronica Escobar, who is the Democratic nominee to fill his seat in the House.

Lots of people participated in the march even though it came together quickly considering O’Rourke announced it was taking place on Friday. In fact, Tornillo’s turn in the spotlight has been a very quick development. The administration confirmed only on Thursday that Tornillo would be the site of a detention center for immigrant children. By Sunday morning, there were 200 minors in the center, according to O’Rourke. Around 40 of them had been separated from their parents. That number, however, may be misleading because many children are labeled as being “unaccompanied” once they are separated from their parents.

“This is inhumane,” O’Rourke said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I’d like to say it’s un-American, but it’s happening right now in America. And it is on all of us, not just the Trump administration. This is on all of us.” O’Rourke, who said he’s working with other lawmakers on legislation to end family separations, said the goal of the march was to build up “public pressure” in order to push the administration to change its policy.

“I think the American people are going to force us to do the right thing,” O’Rourke said. “That always happens in America. It is frustrating. It’s slow. It doesn’t happen right away. But ultimately, we get it right, and I’m confident that the American people this time are going to get it right.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, continued to defend the policy, saying it was the fault of people who decided to undertake the perilous border-crossing with their children. And, besides, it was a problem under former president Obama, too. “There’s no doubt that the images that we’ve seen of children, and children being separated from their parents, are heartbreaking. They were heartbreaking when Obama was president,” Cruz said Saturday. “I visited the Obama camps that he set up to detain little boys and little girls who crossed the border illegally. Illegal immigration produces human tragedies that are wrong.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Democratic Congressman O’Rourke Leads March on Tent City for Migrant Children

Eric Betts

Mexico’s 1–0 Win Could Signal the Decline and Fall of the German Empire

Daniel Politi

Trump Insists Ending “War Games” With South Korea Was His Idea, Not Kim’s

Daniel Politi

Roger Stone Met With Russian Who Offered Clinton Dirt in Exchange for $2 Million

Daniel Politi

Shooting Breaks Out in N.J. Art Festival, Killing 1, Injuring 20

Christina Bonnington

Five Ways Apple Is Making Its Devices More Secure in iOS 12

Christina Bonnington

The Personalization Battle Is Reaching Its Cartoonish Extreme

Nick Greene

Congratulations to Soccer for Inventing an Instant Replay System That Isn’t Totally Terrible

Matthew Dessem

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Released a Surprise Joint Album, Everything Is Love, and You Can Listen to It Right Now

Daniel Politi

Trump Aide Stephen Miller on Separating Children at Border: “It Was a Simple Decision”

Matthew Dessem

Disney Asks Theaters to Warn Patrons About the Strobe Lights in The Incredibles 2

Daniel Politi

Feds Piece Together Michael Cohen’s Shredded Documents, Recover Encrypted Messages

Most Read

Trump Aide Stephen Miller on Separating Children at Border: “It Was a Simple Decision”

Daniel Politi

Elizabeth Holmes Deserves Prison, but Her Indictment Won’t Make Silicon Valley Any Less Reckless

Felix Salmon

The Mafia Is More Powerful Than It’s Ever Been

Isaac Chotiner

Road Rage Leads Colorado Man to Shoot Woman and Children, Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

Daniel Politi

Can the President Be Indicted? There’s Significant Reason to Doubt Those Saying “No.”

Danielle Brian and Sarah Turberville

Should We Be Putting Migrant Children in Detention Centers? Let’s Ask Oscar Wilde!

Oscar Wilde