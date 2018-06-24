Former Trump Adviser to Black Fox News Guest: “You’re Out of Your Cotton-Picking Mind”

David Bossie (left) gets into a heated discussion with Democratic strategist Joel Payne as Fox News host Ed Henry tries to moderate on June 24, 2018.

A heated discussion on Fox News took a turn into the surreal Sunday morning when Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, used a racial insult to deny that there was racism in the White House. The already heated exchange with Democratic strategist Joel Payne, who is black, reached an apex when he accused the administration and its allies of using coded racism to appeal to a certain segment of the population. “You don’t have to be a golden retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the white House these days and from my friend David here,” Payne said.

Bossie then went on to note how former CIA director Michael Hayden compared the child detention centers for migrant children to Auschwitz. “Yeah, that liberal Michael Hayden,” Payne responded sarcastically. “You are out of your cotton-picking mind!” Bossie went on to say for some reason. Payne immediately reacted. “Cotton-picking mind?” Payne said, seemingly shocked at what he just heard. “Brother, let me tell you something. Let me tell you something, I got some relatives who picked cotton, okay?”

Fox chyron: "Pundits call Trump supporters racist"



Fox contributor (and Trump supporter) to black guest during the segment: "You are out of your cotton-picking mind."



I mean... pic.twitter.com/jBnBmBcml7 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 24, 2018

The former Trump adviser then proceeded to act offended that Payne would imply his words amounted to a racially charged insult. Host Ed Henry then tried to take control of the back-and-forth and repeatedly seemed to try to imply that Bossie meant to simply say Payne was “out of your mind.” Henry quickly made a mention of the exchange after the segment: “Obviously we don’t appreciate some of the language back and forth, but we’re going to go to break and we’ll come back on the other side.” After the break, Henry issued a lengthier disavowal of the phrase that didn’t quite reach the level of an apology but was pretty close: