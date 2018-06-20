The Slatest

Corey Lewandowski Interrupts Fox News Guest Recounting Border Separation of Child with Down Syndrome With “Womp Womp”

By

Former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski appeared on Fox News Tuesday evening to “debate” the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border with Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas. While Petkanas was outlining a particularly horrific instance of family separation, one that apparently involved a young girl with Down syndrome, Lewandowski, not at all impressed, interrupted Petkanas to chime in “womp, womp.”

The “womp womp” defense. Corey Lewandowski wants some of the Trump love Stephen Miller’s got.

Children Donald Trump Fox News Immigration

Elliot Hannon

