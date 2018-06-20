Corey Lewandowski Interrupts Fox News Guest Recounting Border Separation of Child with Down Syndrome With “Womp Womp”

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border.



Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018

Former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski appeared on Fox News Tuesday evening to “debate” the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border with Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas. While Petkanas was outlining a particularly horrific instance of family separation, one that apparently involved a young girl with Down syndrome, Lewandowski, not at all impressed, interrupted Petkanas to chime in “womp, womp.”

The “womp womp” defense. Corey Lewandowski wants some of the Trump love Stephen Miller’s got.