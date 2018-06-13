The Slatest

Members of Congress, Activists Block Street Near White House to Protest Trump Family Separation Policy

By

A crowd of seated protesters shouts while some hold signs.
From left to right in front row: Rep. Joe Crowley, Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, Rep. Judy Chu. (Actor John Cusack and civil rights hero John Lewis are visible behind them.)
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

A group of legislators and activists that included several Democratic members of the House of Representatives (and John Cusack!) staged a sit-in Wednesday outside the headquarters of the Customs and Border Protection agency in Washington, D.C. before moving to block a street at the edge of the White House security perimeter. The group—whose non-Cusack protesters included Georgia Rep. John Lewis, Washington Rep. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, Texas Rep. Al Green, California Rep. Judy Chu, and Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky—was protesting the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their parents when they cross the border.

The administration’s official line on family separation is that it is forced by law to separate adults and children when the adults are being prosecuted criminally for undocumented entry; what this explanation elides is the administration itself is responsible for the recent decision to subject all border crossers to criminal charges rather than civil proceedings in which families could be kept together. There have also been documented reports that border authorities are separating families that have presented themselves at ports of entry to apply for asylum, which is a legal practice.

Per Vox’s Ella Nilsen, the organizers of the protest had expected to be arrested during the sit-in at CBP’s offices; when that didn’t happen, possibly because CBP didn’t want to give them the satisfaction of an arrest photo op, they moved to block traffic, but didn’t get arrested there either. Said Illinois’ Gutiérrez (in Spanish; apologies if my translation is inelegant): “They abuse women and children at the border who have no protection, but here in the light of day, in front of the public, they don’t dare arrest those of us who are clearly violating the law.” Gutiérrez says further protests are planned.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jamelle Bouie

Corey Stewart’s Senate Nomination Is the Virginia Fringe Going Mainstream

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Members of Congress, Activists Block Street Near White House to Protest Trump Family Separation Policy

Amy Pollard

Yemen’s Humanitarian Crisis Is About to Get Much Worse

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Dairy Fixation, Jeff Sessions’ Meddling, and Paul Schrader’s Mind

Jim Newell

How the GOP Moderates Blew It on Immigration

Marissa Martinelli

The Point That Risks Getting Lost in the Rachel Bloom–Neil Patrick Harris Kerfuffle

Carmen Russo

Clueless, The Musical Is Coming This Fall

Ryan Goodman

What Could Michael Cohen Tell Mueller About Russia Collusion?

Carmen Russo

The Surrogate Mother from Bravo’s Flipping Out Is Suing the Show for Filming Her Giving Birth

Rachelle Hampton

Tiffany Haddish Used What’s Eating Gilbert Grape to Hit on Leonardo DiCaprio

Josh Voorhees

Democrats Keep Getting Good News Out of a State That Crushed Their Spirits in 2016

Bea Bischoff

Jeff Sessions Is Abusing a Rarely Used Provision to Hijack Immigration Law

Most Read

We Now Know More About Why Rand Paul’s Neighbor Tackled Him Over Landscaping

Molly Olmstead

Why Donald Trump Is Absolutely Obsessed With Canadian Dairy Protectionism

Jordan Weissmann

All Your Burning Questions About the $93,000 Ring Pete Davidson Allegedly Bought for Ariana Grande, Answered

Rachelle Hampton

Why Are People So Helplessly Riveted by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement?

Inkoo Kang

My Toddler Takes an Hour to Eat Dinner

Carvell Wallace

Trump’s Deal With Kim Jong-un Is a Con Job. And You’re the Mark.

William Saletan