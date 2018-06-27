Politics “Expert” Chuck Todd Thinks GOP Might Worry About Hypocrisy of Pushing Through SCOTUS Pick in Election Year

Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on March 20, 2018. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring, leaving an opening on the nation’s highest court in an election year. The last time there was such an opening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted that no nominee could be considered until after the election:

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. #Scalia https://t.co/QXHfOpEY6G — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) February 14, 2016

McConnell’s admirable adherence to this democratic principle incidentally had the effect of leaving the seat open until new Republican President Donald Trump could nominate right-wing judge Neil Gorsuch, who McConnell’s chamber then confirmed.

NBC’s Chuck Todd is the host of Meet the Press, making him arguably the most prestigious political analyst in the country. Here is his take on the new election-year-vacancy situation (the first tweet links to McConnell’s statement above about the voice of the American people):

This will be a tough tweet and idea for McConnell to defend. He has to make the case that midterms matter less than presidentials for this tweet to be taken seriously. https://t.co/6O0A48FJx8 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 27, 2018

Will be interesting to see how some GOP senators rationalize the idea that it’s suddenly now ok to debate an open SCOTUS seat in an election year. They may fully pull that hypocrisy muscle. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 27, 2018

Chuck, I think they’re going to figure out how to get this done without pulling any muscles! In fact, they’ve already figured it out.

JUST IN: “There’s no presidential election this year," Majority Leader McConnell says when asked if he thinks it is fair to bring up a US Supreme Court nominee during an election year after blocking President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland during an election year. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 27, 2018

It’s been said before, but a lot of Wednesday’s most prominent political commentators seem to believe they live in a civics book published in 1993 rather than the world in which a sleazy reality TV/tabloid sex character who won the presidency by being a racist jackass now enjoys the full support of a Republican Party whose top figures had previously condemned him as an ill-informed doofus who was too erratic to be trusted with command of nuclear weapons.

In any case, I look forward to Chuck Todd’s disbelieving tweets about how surprised he is that Republicans voted to confirm Sean Hannity to the Supreme Court!