Celebrity Outbursts, Travel-Ban Waivers, and Not Talking Trump

The Angle

The Angle: Not so Tough Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on travel-ban waivers, celebrity outbursts, and how not to talk Trump.

By

PEARLAND, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump carries emergency supplies to a waiting pickip truck for residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey while visiting the First Church of Pearland September 2, 2017 in Pearland, Texas. Pearland, just south of Houston, was heavily damaged by the floodwaters created by the hurricane. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
How many of these buckets do you think he carried?
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Just stop: When you use words like tough, hard-driving, and crackdown to describe Trump and his policies, you are doing his bidding, Lili Loofbourow writes. Let’s step outside of the war-fight-man metaphors, and thwart him.

Shady business: Jeremy Stahl has statements from two consular officers that show that the process of getting a waiver under Trump’s third travel ban works far differently than has been represented—a claim that could have an impact on future assessments of the ban’s legality.

It’s fine: Celebrities like Robert De Niro aren’t hurting Democrats with their profane outbursts, Osita Nwanevu thinks. Remember all the people who spoke out against George W. Bush? And we still elected Obama.

What to do: About family separation at the border, by Dahlia Lithwick and Margo Schlanger.

For fun: How to write poems about fatherhood.

Just beautiful,

Rebecca

