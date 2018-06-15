Celebrity Outbursts, Travel-Ban Waivers, and Not Talking Trump

How many of these buckets do you think he carried? Win McNamee/Getty Images

Just stop: When you use words like tough, hard-driving, and crackdown to describe Trump and his policies, you are doing his bidding, Lili Loofbourow writes. Let’s step outside of the war-fight-man metaphors, and thwart him.

Shady business: Jeremy Stahl has statements from two consular officers that show that the process of getting a waiver under Trump’s third travel ban works far differently than has been represented—a claim that could have an impact on future assessments of the ban’s legality.

It’s fine: Celebrities like Robert De Niro aren’t hurting Democrats with their profane outbursts, Osita Nwanevu thinks. Remember all the people who spoke out against George W. Bush? And we still elected Obama.

What to do: About family separation at the border, by Dahlia Lithwick and Margo Schlanger.

For fun: How to write poems about fatherhood.

