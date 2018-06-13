Trump’s Dairy Fixation, Jeff Sessions’ Meddling, and Paul Schrader’s Mind

Not those bad Canadian cows. Jean-Francois Monier/Getty Images

Cheese fixation: Donald Trump often refers to “unfair” dairy tariffs when waging his strange rhetorical war on Canada. Jordan Weissmann explains that the president isn’t exactly wrong about the imbalance—but he’s got tunnel vision when it comes to this one statistic.

Getting in there: Jeff Sessions has found all kinds of wily ways to insert himself into immigration law, creating new precedents that are harmful to asylum-seekers. Bea Bischoff shows how he does it and concludes that the sole fix is in legislation: “The only real way to stop Sessions’ massacre is to listen to him when he says Congress needs to fix our immigration laws.”

Side effects: Scott Pruitt would like to get “co-benefits” discounted from the calculus used to determine environmental regulation. This is an insane idea and will definitely make regulations harder to pass, Richard Revesz writes.

Masterpiece: Paul Schrader’s First Reformed is stunning, many a critic has said. Eric Cortellessa interviews the filmmaker, who confesses that he hopes this isn’t his final movie— “but if it is, it’s a good last film.”

For fun: Tiffany Haddish, national treasure.

