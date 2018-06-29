The Slatest

Happy Friday, Please Enjoy This Incredible Video of Two Canadians Trying to Avoid Arrest at a Convenience Store

The video above is so incredible that you may suspect it of being a viral hoax, but be assured that it is entirely real, depicting the eventful Monday arrest of a Canadian couple suspected of trying to use a stolen credit at a convenience store in Spruce Grove, Alberta. The original video doesn’t have sound, so we’ve added music that provides appropriate thematic enhancement. And, in case you get worried at any point about the risky behavior on display, rest assured that the police officer is holding a stun gun, not a handgun, and that no one involved was seriously hurt.

Have a good weekend!

