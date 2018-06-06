The Slatest

Judge Who Issued Lenient Sentence for Brock Turner Recalled from Office

By

A plane flies over Stanford University with a banner reading 'Protect Survivors. Not Rapists. #PerskyMustGo'
A plane flies over Stanford University during a commencement ceremony with a banner reading “Protect Survivors. Not Rapists. #PerskyMustGo” in Palo Alto, California, on June 12, 2016.
GABRIELLE LURIE/Getty Images

The judge who sparked widespread outrage by issuing a lenient sentence for Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault, was recalled from office on Wednesday, making him the first California judge recalled in nearly 90 years.

Nearly two years ago, Santa Clara county Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in prison, only three of which Turner ultimately served. In his decision, Persky cited Turner’s age, his and the victim’s intoxication at the time of the assault, and the potential “severe” impact prison could have on Turner’s life. Turner could have served as much as 14 years for his crime.

The case, and Persky’s ruling, became nationally known after the 23-year-old victim, who went by Emily Doe, wrote a lengthy and emotionally powerful statement during the sentencing speaking in gutting detail to the intense suffering she had experienced in the wake of her assault.

The letter, published on BuzzFeed, got more than 11 million views in just four days and sparked a national conversation about rape culture. The public fury was powerful, directed at Turner, at his father—who wrote a letter defending his son and bemoaning the price he paid for “20 minutes of action”—and at Persky.

Almost immediately, a recall campaign was launched against Persky. More than 1.3 million people signed a Change.org petition demanding his recall, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand expressed her support for the campaign.

There was debate over how much sexism and a personal bias toward young white men really played into Persky’s decision. In January, Mark Joseph Stern argued in Slate that while Persky made tone-deaf comments about the role of alcohol in the crime, he focused more appropriately on age, remorse, and criminal history in his decision and appeared to follow the recommendation of the Santa Clara County Probation Department. Persky was too credulous when it came to Turner’s hollow apology, and the assailant deserved several years in prison, Stern wrote, but a high-profile recall campaign could pressure judges into handing down harsher sentences across the board.

