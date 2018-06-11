The Slatest

Bill Clinton Appears to Defend Al Franken When Asked About #MeToo

By

Former President Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton is being criticized for appearing to defend former Sen. Al Franken against accusations of sexual misconduct, even as he spoke sympathetically of the hardships Monica Lewinsky faced during his presidency and approvingly of the “higher standards” for men in the #MeToo reckoning.

In the recent discussions of sexual abuse and power imbalances, Clinton’s name was often mentioned in conservative attacks and liberal introspection. But Clinton was able to keep a low profile during the most intense period of revelations and debate.

He broke that silence recently for his promotional tour for his new novel, The President Is Missing, written with the prolific thriller writer James Patterson. He made headlines for a defensive interview on NBC News in which he said that he had never personally apologized to Lewinsky, that he never felt the need to, and that, with the benefit of hindsight, he wouldn’t have handled the affair differently than he did.

In later interviews, he admitted his answers had been “tone-deaf.” And his tone on his Thursday interview with PBS NewsHour struck a less prickly tone, agreeing that “we should all have higher standards” and saying he regretted the pain his affair caused Lewinsky, as well as Hillary Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea. But he again angered viewers when he was asked specifically about Franken, who resigned after being accused of kissing and groping women without their consent. Clinton responded:

I think that—I will be honest—the Franken case, for me, was a difficult case, a hard case. There may be things I don’t know. But I—maybe I’m just an old-fashioned person, but it seemed to me that there were 29 women on Saturday Night Live that put out a statement for him, and that the first and most fantastic story was called, I believe, into question.

Too late to wade into it now. I mean, I think it’s a grievous thing to take away from the people a decision they have made, especially when there is an election coming up again. But it’s done now.

And I think that all of us should just be focusing on how to do better and how to go forward.

Defenders of conservatives accused of sexual misconduct can sometimes have success in their invocation of Clinton. It is a deflection that works, in many ways because Clinton has not modeled the best way for men in power to reflect on their own past misdeeds.

#MeToo Bill Clinton

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Dahlia Lithwick

SCOTUS’s Decision in Husted Is the Culmination of a Decadeslong Effort to Disenfranchise Voters

Molly Olmstead

Bill Clinton Appears to Defend Al Franken When Asked About #MeToo

Joshua Keating

CVID Is the Most Important Acronym of the Trump-Kim Talks. No One Knows What It Means.

Osita Nwanevu

Mitt Romney Said Democrats Will Nominate Someone “Out of the Mainstream” in 2020. Nothing Could Be Further From the Truth.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court’s Decision Greenlighting Voter Purges Is a Big Win for the Trump Administration

Jack Hamilton

On Kanye West’s New Album, the GOOD Music Rapper Focuses Simply on Good Music

Matthew Phelan

We’re Increasingly Reliant on High-Tech Batteries, and Completely Unprepared for High-Tech Battery Bombs

Strategist Editors

Everything You Need to Make Your Own Iced Coffee

Richard L. Hasen

Sonia Sotomayor’s Dissent in the Big Voter Purge Case Points to How the Law Might Still Be Struck Down

Sam Adams

Incredibles 2 Has Incredible Action. If Only the Ideas Were Incredible, Too.

Evan Urquhart

Fragile Masculinity Is Pushing Trans Folks Out of Male Spaces

Mark Joseph Stern

Supreme Court, in 5–4 Decision, Allows States to Purge Voters for Their Failure to Vote

Most Read

Net Neutrality Is Officially Dead. Here’s How You’ll Notice It’s Gone.

April Glaser

John Kelly Reportedly Called the White House a “Miserable Place to Work”

Daniel Politi

The Date Is Here: So Long, Net Neutrality

Daniel Politi

Forget Russia. Maybe It’s the U.S. That Doesn’t Belong at the G-7.

Joshua Keating

“He Never Once Exotified Anyone”: A Latino Food Writer on Why Bourdain Meant So Much to His Community

Rachelle Hampton

Why Bad Jobs Can Totally Warp Your Sense of What’s Normal

Alison Green