Bill Clinton Appears to Defend Al Franken When Asked About #MeToo

Former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton is being criticized for appearing to defend former Sen. Al Franken against accusations of sexual misconduct, even as he spoke sympathetically of the hardships Monica Lewinsky faced during his presidency and approvingly of the “higher standards” for men in the #MeToo reckoning.

In the recent discussions of sexual abuse and power imbalances, Clinton’s name was often mentioned in conservative attacks and liberal introspection. But Clinton was able to keep a low profile during the most intense period of revelations and debate.

He broke that silence recently for his promotional tour for his new novel, The President Is Missing, written with the prolific thriller writer James Patterson. He made headlines for a defensive interview on NBC News in which he said that he had never personally apologized to Lewinsky, that he never felt the need to, and that, with the benefit of hindsight, he wouldn’t have handled the affair differently than he did.

In later interviews, he admitted his answers had been “tone-deaf.” And his tone on his Thursday interview with PBS NewsHour struck a less prickly tone, agreeing that “we should all have higher standards” and saying he regretted the pain his affair caused Lewinsky, as well as Hillary Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea. But he again angered viewers when he was asked specifically about Franken, who resigned after being accused of kissing and groping women without their consent. Clinton responded:

I think that—I will be honest—the Franken case, for me, was a difficult case, a hard case. There may be things I don’t know. But I—maybe I’m just an old-fashioned person, but it seemed to me that there were 29 women on Saturday Night Live that put out a statement for him, and that the first and most fantastic story was called, I believe, into question. Too late to wade into it now. I mean, I think it’s a grievous thing to take away from the people a decision they have made, especially when there is an election coming up again. But it’s done now. And I think that all of us should just be focusing on how to do better and how to go forward.

Defenders of conservatives accused of sexual misconduct can sometimes have success in their invocation of Clinton. It is a deflection that works, in many ways because Clinton has not modeled the best way for men in power to reflect on their own past misdeeds.