Clinton’s Failings, Masterpiece Cakeshop, and Child Separation

Poor show: Bill Clinton is talking to the press in service of his new thriller with James Patterson, but the media won’t stop asking him about #MeToo. As Christina Cauterucci makes clear, Clinton’s indignant obfuscations on the topic remind us that Donald Trump isn’t the only one who thinks his power exempts him from decency.

Don’t worry: The Supreme Court’s 7–2 decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop won’t result in much change in gay civil rights, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Not legal, either: Jeremy Stahl looks at the possible legal underpinnings of the Trump administration’s border family separation policy and finds them to be scant, indeed.

More of this, please: Jeff Merkley went viral by trying to go into a child detention center and broadcasting it on Facebook. Ben Mathis-Lilley wonders why most Democrats are so bad at getting this good kind of attention.

For fun: Where that tired old “2, 4, 6, 8” cheer came from.

