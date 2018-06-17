At Least Five Killed When SUV Packed With Immigrants Crashes After Border Patrol Chase

The Slatest

At Least 5 Killed When SUV Packed With Immigrants Crashes After Border Patrol Chase

By

A screenshot from local ABC affiliate KSAT shows the SUV that was packed with undocumented immigrants and crashed following a Border Patrol chase on June 17, 2018.
A screenshot from local ABC affiliate KSAT shows the SUV that was packed with undocumented immigrants and crashed following a Border Patrol chase on June 17, 2018.
Screenshot/KSAT

At least five undocumented immigrants were killed Sunday when the sport utility vehicle they were traveling in crashed following a high-speed chase by border patrol agents. The crash took place in a south Texas town that is about 50 miles from the border. The crash happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells at around noon. The driver of the SUV appears to have lost control while it was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

Border Patrol was chasing the Chevrolet Suburban when a sheriff’s deputy took over the chase. “The vehicle was traveling around 100 miles per hour and from what we could tell the vehicle ran off the road, caught gravel, then tried to recorrect and that caused the vehicle to turn over several times,” Dimmet County Sheriff Marion Boyd told reporters.

Several of the 14 people who were inside the SUV were ejected out of the vehicle as can be seen from a graphic video from the scene that a bystander posted to Facebook. Four people died on the highway and several others were flown to a hospital in nearby San Antonio. One of the injured died at the hospital. The driver, who was one of two U.S. citizens in the vehicle, was not ejected from the car and has been taken into custody.

Boyd told reporters the driver was known as a human smuggler. “The driver of this vehicle, we have handled before. We dealt with him last week,” Boyd said.
When reporters asked why Border Patrol began the chase in the first place, Boyd said, “It’s called good police work.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

At Least Five Killed When SUV Packed With Immigrants Crashes After Border Patrol Chase

Nick Greene

Congratulations, Nacho: You Scored the Best Goal in the Opening Week of the World Cup

Daniel Politi

Melania Trump “Hates to See” Families Separated at the Border

Matthew Dessem

For Father’s Day, Chris Cornell’s Daughter Posted a Duet of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” She Recorded With Her Dad

Daniel Politi

Democratic Lawmakers Make Surprise Visit to ICE Detention Center on Father’s Day

Nick Greene

How Many O’s Did Mexico’s ¡Goooooool! Against Germany Deserve?

Daniel Politi

Democratic Congressman O’Rourke Leads March on Tent City for Migrant Children

Eric Betts

Mexico’s 1–0 Win Could Signal the Decline and Fall of the German Empire

Daniel Politi

Trump Insists Ending “War Games” With South Korea Was His Idea, Not Kim’s

Daniel Politi

Roger Stone Met With Russian Who Offered Clinton Dirt in Exchange for $2 Million

Daniel Politi

Shooting Breaks Out in N.J. Art Festival, Killing 1, Injuring 20

Christina Bonnington

Five Ways Apple Is Making Its Devices More Secure in iOS 12

Most Read

Trump Aide Stephen Miller on Separating Children at Border: “It Was a Simple Decision”

Daniel Politi

Elizabeth Holmes Deserves Prison, but Her Indictment Won’t Make Silicon Valley Any Less Reckless

Felix Salmon

The Mafia Is More Powerful Than It’s Ever Been

Isaac Chotiner

Can the President Be Indicted? There’s Significant Reason to Doubt Those Saying “No.”

Danielle Brian and Sarah Turberville

Road Rage Leads Colorado Man to Shoot Woman and Children, Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

Daniel Politi

Should We Be Putting Migrant Children in Detention Centers? Let’s Ask Oscar Wilde!

Oscar Wilde