At Least Five Killed When SUV Packed With Immigrants Crashes After Border Patrol Chase

A screenshot from local ABC affiliate KSAT shows the SUV that was packed with undocumented immigrants and crashed following a Border Patrol chase on June 17, 2018. Screenshot/KSAT

At least five undocumented immigrants were killed Sunday when the sport utility vehicle they were traveling in crashed following a high-speed chase by border patrol agents. The crash took place in a south Texas town that is about 50 miles from the border. The crash happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells at around noon. The driver of the SUV appears to have lost control while it was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

Border Patrol was chasing the Chevrolet Suburban when a sheriff’s deputy took over the chase. “The vehicle was traveling around 100 miles per hour and from what we could tell the vehicle ran off the road, caught gravel, then tried to recorrect and that caused the vehicle to turn over several times,” Dimmet County Sheriff Marion Boyd told reporters.

At HWY 85/Big Wells. This SUV carrying fourteen crashes trying to escape border patrol. 12 undocumented immigrants ejected. Four died on scene. Waiting to hear from officials. @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/BpAo4TmvPp — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) June 17, 2018

Several of the 14 people who were inside the SUV were ejected out of the vehicle as can be seen from a graphic video from the scene that a bystander posted to Facebook. Four people died on the highway and several others were flown to a hospital in nearby San Antonio. One of the injured died at the hospital. The driver, who was one of two U.S. citizens in the vehicle, was not ejected from the car and has been taken into custody.

Boyd told reporters the driver was known as a human smuggler. “The driver of this vehicle, we have handled before. We dealt with him last week,” Boyd said.

When reporters asked why Border Patrol began the chase in the first place, Boyd said, “It’s called good police work.”