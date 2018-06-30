The Best Signs From the National Protest Against Trump’s Immigration Policy

On Saturday, tens of thousands gathered in hundreds of cities across the country to protest the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy that separated thousands of young migrant children from their parents. The “Families Belong Together” demonstrations, like the Women’s March and the March for Our Lives protests before it, attracted crowds of seasoned activists and normally apolitical first-timers to political dissent. And with those crowds came signs—joking, earnest, witty, poignant, and angry. Here are some of the best from the day.
In D.C., as elsewhere, much of the anger was directed at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and many called for the agency to be abolished:
Some mocked Melania Trump’s recent choice to wear a jacket that said on the back, “I really don’t care, do u?”
Others mocked the president:
And others pointed out what they saw as the hypocrisy of the president’s supporters and sent out general messages of support to immigrants in the U.S.
Meanwhile, others chose to have a little fun with the signs:
While others knew an absolute truth of protests: people love activist dogs.
But by far the most powerful images of the protests came from the children, who spoke out for the rights of kids their own age to enjoy happy and normal childhoods.