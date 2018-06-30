The Best Signs From the National Protest Against Trump’s Immigration Policy

A girl protests in Chicago, June 30, 2018 Jim Young/Getty Images

On Saturday, tens of thousands gathered in hundreds of cities across the country to protest the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy that separated thousands of young migrant children from their parents. The “Families Belong Together” demonstrations, like the Women’s March and the March for Our Lives protests before it, attracted crowds of seasoned activists and normally apolitical first-timers to political dissent. And with those crowds came signs—joking, earnest, witty, poignant, and angry. Here are some of the best from the day.

In D.C., as elsewhere, much of the anger was directed at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and many called for the agency to be abolished:

Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Some mocked Melania Trump’s recent choice to wear a jacket that said on the back, “I really don’t care, do u?”

Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Others mocked the president:

An oldie but a goodie at the #FamiiesBelongTogether Rally. pic.twitter.com/nakNtroavQ — Kara Voght (@karavoght) June 30, 2018

And others pointed out what they saw as the hypocrisy of the president’s supporters and sent out general messages of support to immigrants in the U.S.

Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

New York Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Chicago Jim Young/Getty Images

Meanwhile, others chose to have a little fun with the signs:

RuPaul’s Drag Race finale Thursday, anti-family-separation protest Saturday pic.twitter.com/g7Whns8mjS — Blake Montgomery 💀 (@blakersdozen) June 30, 2018

While others knew an absolute truth of protests: people love activist dogs.

Activists say 30,000 people showed up for today’s rally at the White House to protest Trump’s immigration policy



Not sure if that count includes this guy or not pic.twitter.com/t54GKH5wig — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 30, 2018

But by far the most powerful images of the protests came from the children, who spoke out for the rights of kids their own age to enjoy happy and normal childhoods.

Philadelphia Dominick Reuter/Getty Images

Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Dominick Reuter/Getty Images