The Best Signs From the National Protest Against Trump's Immigration Policy



A protesting girl holds a sign that says, "free those kids."
A girl protests in Chicago, June 30, 2018
Jim Young/Getty Images

On Saturday, tens of thousands gathered in hundreds of cities across the country to protest the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy that separated thousands of young migrant children from their parents. The “Families Belong Together” demonstrations, like the Women’s March and the March for Our Lives protests before it, attracted crowds of seasoned activists and normally apolitical first-timers to political dissent. And with those crowds came signs—joking, earnest, witty, poignant, and angry. Here are some of the best from the day.

In D.C., as elsewhere, much of the anger was directed at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and many called for the agency to be abolished:

Demonstrators hold placards that say, "Just the tip of the ICE berg" and "ICE policy is broken."
Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Some mocked Melania Trump’s recent choice to wear a jacket that said on the back, “I really don’t care, do u?

A woman holds a sign saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I really do care, do you?"
Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Others mocked the president:

And others pointed out what they saw as the hypocrisy of the president’s supporters and sent out general messages of support to immigrants in the U.S.

A girl at the Washington protests holds a placard that asks, "Do all lives matter now?"
Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images
Demonstrators cross the Brooklyn Bridge. One demonstrator holds a sign that says, "I like immigrants."
New York
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
A Chicago woman holds a sign depicting sad immigrant children on one side and the statue of liberty sheltering children in the other. The sign asks, "We are what we do, which are we?"
Chicago
Jim Young/Getty Images

Meanwhile, others chose to have a little fun with the signs:

While others knew an absolute truth of protests: people love activist dogs.

But by far the most powerful images of the protests came from the children, who spoke out for the rights of kids their own age to enjoy happy and normal childhoods.

A child in a cape and superhero mask sitting on a woman's shoulder holds a sign that says, "I'm here to save the children."
Philadelphia
Dominick Reuter/Getty Images
A child holds signs saying, "make racism wrong again" and "we are all immigrants."
Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images
A child holds a sign saying "immigrants and refugees are welcome here."
Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images
At the rally, a woman holds her son, who holds up a sign that says, "I'm here to save the children."
Philadelphia
Dominick Reuter/Getty Images
A child holds a sign that says, "kindness is bravery, aggression is cowardice."
New York
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
