The Slatest

A Bunch of Bald Eagles Died From Eating a Tainted Raccoon in What Is Probably Not a Good Omen for July 4 or Just in General

By

A bald eagle lies motionless on a field of grass. An arrow is drawn to it labeled "America."
It’s a metaphor.
Maryland Natural Resources Police/Twitter

Well, this family-separation thing is very upsetting, and unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. Let’s see what else is in the news in, let’s say, the New York Times:

New York Times headline: Banned Pesticide Killed 13 Bald Eagles at Maryland Farm

Ah, hmm. Reading on:

Details of a six-month investigation, disclosed last week, show that the eagles died from ingesting a highly toxic pesticide banned in the United States, a spokeswoman for the United States Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed Thursday. No arrests were ever made, and investigators have closed the case.

Could this story somehow get more gnarly and depressing? You bet:

Investigators believe at least five of the 13 eagles in Maryland ingested the toxic chemical while eating the tainted remains of a dead raccoon, Ms. Hibbard said.

So, what appears to have happened is that someone poisoned the raccoon—the Washington Post has more on the illegal practice of using the pesticide in question, carbofuran, to kill pests—and it died. Then the eagles ate its carcass and also died. Then I read thi

