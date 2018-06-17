Shooting Breaks Out in N.J. Art Festival, Killing 1, Injuring 20

The sign outside the art festival in Trenton, New Jersey where a shooting broke out early on June 17, 2018. Screenshot/WPVI-TV

An all-night art festival became the scene of tragedy and chaos early Sunday morning when several people opened fire at the event in Trenton, New Jersey. At least 20 people were injured during the shooting that sparked a stampede among the approximately 1,000 people who were attending the art festival at the time. One suspect was killed. At least 16 of the injured were treated for gunshot wounds, four of whom are in critical condition, including a 13-year-old boy.

Officials say that while they don’t know what sparked the shooting that began at around 3 a.m., they don’t think the Art All Night festival had anything to do with it. “All indications are that this was a dispute between individuals that occurred at Art All Night,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday morning. The suspect who was killed was a 33-year-old man while another suspect was taken into custody.

Breaking: Mass shooting incident in Trenton, NJ — Trenton City officials say multiple people were shot at a 24-hour all night art event. Witnesses report a fight and gunshots around 2:50am, crowds running out of Roebling Market. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/x1UERcMWYF — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) June 17, 2018

Several witnesses talked to local TV stations about the chaotic scene at the art festival once the shooting started. “And all of a sudden, my brother goes to me, ‘You hear that gunfire?’ I go, ‘It sounds like fireworks.’ He said, ‘No, that’s gunfire.’ Next thing you know, we turn around and everybody’s running down the street. All hell broke loose,” Trenton resident Angelo Nicolo told a Philadelphia ABC affiliate.

Art All Night canceled the rest of the event following the shooting. “We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at this time but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for. Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured,” Art All Night posted on Facebook.