The Supreme Court, “Incivility,” and Mattis on the Outs

Swing vote no more.
Bad day: The Supreme Court’s dark Tuesday has Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern giving up on Anthony Kennedy: “Kennedy was supposed to be the grown-up in the room at SCOTUS. But this term, the justice has abdicated that role, alternately authorizing Trump’s lawlessness and refusing to make up his mind.” And Richard L. Hasen thinks Kennedy is sending a message: He’s about to retire.

Trouble coming: If James Mattis truly is—as Fred Kaplan believes—getting nudged out of Trump’s inner circle, that’s bad news for everyone.

Go ahead, heckle: The right has been “uncivil” for years, Osita Nwanevu writes, even as it has accumulated more and more power. That doesn’t mean incivility is always acceptable, but the left shouldn’t be afraid to step over the line.

For fun: Sometimes a 0–0 draw is just what the doctor ordered.

