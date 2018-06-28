Kennedy’s Legacy, Trump’s Polls, and Soccer Floppers

Ch-ch-ch-changes. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

What will happen: Thanks to a post-Kennedy court, Roe will be hollowed out from the inside, with the help of bad-faith readings of Casey, Mark Joseph Stern writes. But wait, there’s more: Gerrymandering is about to get a whole lot harder to check.

Why he did it: We loved the fantasy that Anthony Kennedy was a centrist, Dahlia Lithwick notes. But recent events have proved that there is no such thing as a centrist anymore.

Leftward drift: Isaac Chotiner interviews Dave Weigel on young Democrats’ affection for socialism.

Trouble, maybe: Donald Trump may be a real drag on Republicans for the midterms, Will Saletan thinks. At least, that’s what new poll numbers seem to say.

For fun: Are shin-struck footballers flopping?

Our science says they are,

