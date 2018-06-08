Anthony Bourdain, Kevin Durant, and Doug Ford’s Victory

Anthony Bourdain speaks during a screening on Nov. 7, 2016, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

R.I.P.: Today we lost Anthony Bourdain, who, Josh Keating writes, was the very model of how to be an American abroad: “open-minded, always curious, and unafraid to sometimes look ridiculous.” We’re revisiting Isaac Chotiner’s October interview with the chef on the subject of #MeToo, reading Ben Rhodes’ memories of Barack Obama’s dinner with Bourdain in Vietnam, and reminiscing about Bourdain’s epic hatred of Henry Kissinger.

No haven in the north: Doug Ford’s good week proves that Canada (even Canada!) is not safe from right-wing populism. Yascha Mounk distills four lessons from Ford’s victory. No. 1: “Populism is a chronic disease,” and not easily eradicated.

Bad guy: Why aren’t more people talking about the fact that Kevin Durant’s decision to move to the Warriors totally ruined the experience of watching the NBA? Craig Fehrman blames a culture of fandom that gives players the benefit of the doubt.

For fun: This is a serious Ruth Graham piece about Chick-fil-A’s religious roots, with a very silly Christian rap video embedded in it.

