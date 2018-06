Police respond to the shooting in Annapolis. Greg Savoy/Reuters

An individual reportedly wielding a shotgun opened fire Thursday in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper publishing group in Annapolis, Maryland, multiple reports say. Anne Arundel County’s acting police chief has told reporters that at least five individuals were killed and others were “gravely injured.” The shooter is in custody.

This was posted by a crime reporter at the paper that was attacked:

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

This post has been updated.