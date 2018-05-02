Jury Convicts White Man Who Viciously Beat Black Man at Unite the Right Rally

Counterprotesters march on Aug. 19 in Boston. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A white man who beat a black man in a parking garage during the violence at the Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year was found guilty Tuesday night of malicious wounding.

The 23-year-old man, Jacob Scott Goodwin, had been captured on video beating and repeatedly kicking DeAndre Harris, 20, while dressed in military tactical gear, including a shield. Harris sustained a spinal injury, a broken arm, and wounds to his head.

According to the Washington Post, the defense claimed that Goodwin was defending himself against Harris and that Harris had instigated the fight. Harris himself had previously been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery against one of the white supremacists in the scuffle but was acquitted.

In the video, protesters who joined Goodwin beat Harris with a board and a pole and shout obscenities at him after kicking him as he lay on the ground. Goodwin, the Post reported, testified that Harris had charged him and that he had been terrified and acted out of self-defense to “neutralize a threat.” The jury of nine women and three men, however, was not convinced.

At the trial, the Post reported, Goodwin wore a pin with a code for “Heil Hitler” and another pin with the logo of the white nationalist group Traditionalist Worker Party.

The jury recommended a sentence of 10 years, with the option of suspending some of the time, and a $20,000 fine. The judge will hand down the sentence on Aug. 23. Three other men have also been arrested on charges connected to the attack.