The Slatest

Jury Convicts White Man Who Viciously Beat Black Man at Unite the Right Rally

By

Counterprotesters holding anti-Nazi signs.
Counterprotesters march on Aug. 19 in Boston.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A white man who beat a black man in a parking garage during the violence at the Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year was found guilty Tuesday night of malicious wounding.

The 23-year-old man, Jacob Scott Goodwin, had been captured on video beating and repeatedly kicking DeAndre Harris, 20, while dressed in military tactical gear, including a shield. Harris sustained a spinal injury, a broken arm, and wounds to his head.

According to the Washington Post, the defense claimed that Goodwin was defending himself against Harris and that Harris had instigated the fight. Harris himself had previously been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery against one of the white supremacists in the scuffle but was acquitted.

In the video, protesters who joined Goodwin beat Harris with a board and a pole and shout obscenities at him after kicking him as he lay on the ground. Goodwin, the Post reported, testified that Harris had charged him and that he had been terrified and acted out of self-defense to “neutralize a threat.” The jury of nine women and three men, however, was not convinced.

At the trial, the Post reported, Goodwin wore a pin with a code for “Heil Hitler” and another pin with the logo of the white nationalist group Traditionalist Worker Party.

The jury recommended a sentence of 10 years, with the option of suspending some of the time, and a $20,000 fine. The judge will hand down the sentence on Aug. 23. Three other men have also been arrested on charges connected to the attack.

Charlottesville Racism

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Gale

For Now, the National Fight for Paid Leave Has Moved to Statehouses

Andy Wright

Does the DNC’s Lawsuit Against WikiLeaks Really Pose a Grave Threat to Press Freedom?

Molly Olmstead

Jury Convicts White Man Who Viciously Beat Black Man at Unite the Right Rally

Rachelle Hampton

Salad Place in Yuma, Arizona: Don’t Worry, Our Salads Don’t Come From Yuma, Arizona

Isaac Chotiner

How to Have an Optimistic Outlook About the State of Our Country

Roselyn Miller

For a Former Foster Youth, “Poverty Porn” Is Personal

Molly Olmstead

Georgia Secretary of State Points Gun Toward Teen in Folksy New Ad

Laura Miller

Inside a Women’s Prison in Rachel Kushner’s Sorrowful, Magnificent Novel

Jordan Weissmann

Should T-Mobile and Sprint Be Allowed to Merge? Not if You Believe Their Past Statements.

Strategist Editors

Ask the Strategist: Can You Help Me Find a Travel Toothbrush?

Carvell Wallace

My Daughter Isn’t Out to Everyone. But Do I Have to Lie for Her?

Matthew Dessem

Maybe This Trailer for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth Will Seem Better With a Crazy Fan Theory

Most Read

What Was It Like When Critics Could Kill? Most Musicians Still Don’t Want to Talk About It.

Amos Barshad

I Watched All of James Comey’s Interviews. He’s Telling the Truth.

William Saletan

Why Lynching Still Matters

Jamelle Bouie

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Sam Adams, Marissa Martinelli, and Lena Wilson

My Daughter Isn’t Out to Everyone. But Do I Have to Lie for Her?

Carvell Wallace

Former Trump Doctor Harold Bornstein’s Raid Story Is Wild. Which Side Broke the Law?

Jeremy Samuel Faust