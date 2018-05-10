It’s Official: Trump and Kim Set a Date and Place for Historic Summit

The Slatest

It’s Official: Trump and Kim Will Meet on June 12 in Singapore

By

Trump walking beside Air Force One along with three dressed-up men waving.
President Trump walks with the three Americans just released from North Korea—Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim—at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. The three U.S. citizens were released as a gesture ahead of a planned summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Looks like this is really going to happen. President Trump tweeted Thursday that the “highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th.”

The location of the first ever meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president has been the subject of intense speculation since Trump accepted Kim’s invitation to meet in March. A number of cities including Pyongyang, Beijing; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and several European capitals had been floated as potential venues.
Just last week, Trump said publicly he wanted the meeting to happen in the DMZ between North and South Korea, where Kim recently met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, since it would be a symbolically powerful venue for a celebration if a breakthrough were to occur at the meeting.

Singapore makes sense as a venue. It’s a rare country that historically has had good relations with both the United States and North Korea—North Korea has an embassy there. Until recently, Singapore was one of North Korea’s largest trading partners, and North Koreans enjoyed visa-free travel there, though the Singaporeans have cracked down lately in compliance with U.N. sanctions. Singapore also has experience hosting major summits—it was the location of the historic meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Ma Ying-jeou of Taiwan in 2015. The security details for Trump and Kim will also likely appreciate that the authoritarian city-state is likely to keep public disturbances to a minimum.

In another milestone, Kim flew to Dailan, China, on Monday, becoming the first North Korean leader to fly abroad in 32 years. This may have been a dress rehearsal and demonstration that, unlike his aviophobic father, this Kim is capable of going places he can’t reach by train.

The announcement of the summit came hours after Trump welcome home three Americans whom North Korea had held prisoner. Their release is a significant confidence builder ahead of the summit, not that Trump is lacking in confidence. “My proudest achievement will be—this is part of it—when we denuclearize that entire peninsula,” Trump said after thanking Kim for releasing the men.

While these are all positive developments, it’s still unclear whether North Korea would actually be willing to give up its long-sought nuclear weapons, as Trump hopes, or what concessions it would demand in exchange. Ideally, this summit will be the beginning of a process of reducing tensions on the peninsula, though the president seems to have much grander ambitions for it.

Donald Trump Foreign Policy Kim Jong-un North Korea Nuclear Weapons

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Joshua Keating

It’s Official: Trump and Kim Set a Date and Place for Historic Summit

Heather Schwedel

In Defense of Peeking at Someone Else’s iPhone Screen

Mica Hilson

Armenians Successfully Rebelled Against a Would-Be Dictator. What Can the World Learn From Them?

Marissa Martinelli

A Woman Is Suing Over an Alleged Rape During a Party in Chris Brown’s Home

Isaac Chotiner

A Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia on the Disinformation Campaign Against Him

Aisha Harris

Spotify Will No Longer Promote R. Kelly’s Music in Its Playlists

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Washington Post Prints Definitive Worst Take on Gina Haspel Torture Debate

Alieza Durana

Three Findings That Could Inform a Future UBI Policy—if We Decide We Want Policies That Work Really Well

Willa Paskin

Patrick Melrose and the Long Afterburn of Trauma

Chris Lee

Can MoviePass Survive the Summer?

Jessica Lipschitz and John Torous

Why It’s So Hard to Figure Out Whether Health Apps Actually Help People

June Thomas

What Philip Did in That Chicago Garage was “Romantic,” Says the Episode’s Writer

Most Read

How Michael Cohen’s Apparent Russia Payment Might Help Prove Collusion

Jed Shugerman

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Heather Schwedel

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Molly Olmstead

How Do I Explain Death to a Toddler?

Carvell Wallace

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Self-Dealing to a New Low

Jamelle Bouie

The Vekselberg Case Increases the Odds of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Turning on Each Other

Frank Bowman