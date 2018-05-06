Watch These Breathtaking Videos of Lava Flows in Hawaii That Forced Evacuations

Lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 4, 2018. FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Slow-moving lava has destroyed at least five homes that burned to the ground on Hawaii’s Big Island where almost 2,000 people evacuated their homes since the Kilauea volcano erupted on Thursday. The eruption was followed by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake Friday, which was the most powerful to hit the island since 1975. Then at least eight openings in the ground were created, known as vents, through which lava and toxic sulfur dioxide gas was released. These eruption points follow a familiar pattern: they open up, and suddenly molten lava starts shooting into the air and destroying everything in its path. That dynamic led to some incredible videos and photographs.

#BREAKING This is video just into our newsroom. It was shot 5 acres in on Makamae St. on the Kalapana side. #Kilauea pic.twitter.com/BbXK15eCG0 — Allyson Blair (@AllysonBlairTV) May 5, 2018

VIDEO: Great aerials show the fissure eruption in the Leilani Estates area of Hawaii's Big Island. This video is from the @USGS. The fissure is about 500 feet long. It severed a road and is dangerously close to homes. #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/kLpZ5dZtgY — Cayle Thompson, KOMO (@CayleThompson) May 4, 2018

WATCH: Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts near Leilani Estates (Video by Jeffrey Wise) pic.twitter.com/SgzN6LBto7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 4, 2018

#BREAKING: A drone captured the lava inching its way towards Leilani Estates.

Emergency sirens will be sounded by civil defense across Hawaii Island.



DETAILS: https://t.co/HK9ipVWxFl#HINews #HNN pic.twitter.com/FkD1MPQTwo — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) May 4, 2018

While the slow moving lava is great for the cameras, authorities warned that something that can’t be seen with the naked eye can potentially be just as dangerous. The sulfur dioxide gas released through these fissures is “an immediate threat to life for all who become exposed,” the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a statement. For now, things have calmed down a bit but authorities are warning Kilauea is likely to release more lava through additional vents.