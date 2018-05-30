USC Gynecologist Being Investigated Over More Than 50 Accusations of Sexual Abuse

Former USC student Angela Esquivel Hawkins (left) and current student Daniella Mohazab speak at a press conference about a suit against the school with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles on May 22. Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

More than 50 women have accused University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles police are investigating 52 allegations dating from 1990 to 2016. During those years, Tyndall could have treated more than 10,000 women, according to the AP.

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month about two decades of accusations of inappropriate behavior by Tyndall and the university’s inaction when faced with those complaints, which allowed Tyndall to continue to practice at a student health clinic on campus. Some women accused him of making inappropriate comments; thrusting his hand back and forth during a pelvic exam; performing exams without gloves; groping patients; taking photos of women’s genitalia; and otherwise conducting gynecological exams that clearly would not be considered normal practice.

After the story was published, more than 300 women called a university hotline, and more than a dozen lawsuits were filed against Tyndall and the school. The university’s president announced Friday he would step down.

Tyndall has denied wrongdoing to the L.A. Times and said the patients invented the stories. After he was overheard making an inappropriate comment to a patient, he was allowed to resign quietly in 2017.