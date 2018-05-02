The Slatest

Ty Cobb, One of the Lawyers Who’s Been Handling the Mueller Investigation, Is Leaving the White House

By

Ty Cobb in the offices of the law firm Hogan & Hartson on Jan. 16, 2014.
Ty Cobb.
Jerry Cleveland/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In March, the New York Times reported that 1) White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who’s been dealing with Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, was not expected to stay in his job much longer, and 2) Donald Trump might hire a veteran D.C. lawyer named Emmet Flood to help handle the case going forward. Here is how The President responded:

In a SHOCK TWIST, the failing New York Times is now reporting that Cobb is retiring and that Trump is about to hire Flood to replace him. (The White House has confirmed Cobb’s departure but not Flood’s addition. If Flood does indeed take over Cobb’s job, his role will be to represent the interests of the executive branch rather than to represent Trump personally.) Also, Dowd quit 11 days after Trump sent the tweet above.

Flood has worked previously for the George W. Bush administration and on Bill Clinton’s impeachment defense—and, as such, stands out from the rest of Trump’s current legal team by virtue of actually having experience relevant to Mueller’s investigation.

More to come on in the e-pages of Slate on all of this! Truly, we live in exciting times for high-end white-collar lawyers.

Donald Trump Law White House

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

