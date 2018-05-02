Ty Cobb, One of the Lawyers Who’s Been Handling the Mueller Investigation, Is Leaving the White House

Ty Cobb. Jerry Cleveland/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In March, the New York Times reported that 1) White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who’s been dealing with Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, was not expected to stay in his job much longer, and 2) Donald Trump might hire a veteran D.C. lawyer named Emmet Flood to help handle the case going forward. Here is how The President responded:

The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

In a SHOCK TWIST, the failing New York Times is now reporting that Cobb is retiring and that Trump is about to hire Flood to replace him. (The White House has confirmed Cobb’s departure but not Flood’s addition. If Flood does indeed take over Cobb’s job, his role will be to represent the interests of the executive branch rather than to represent Trump personally.) Also, Dowd quit 11 days after Trump sent the tweet above.

Flood has worked previously for the George W. Bush administration and on Bill Clinton’s impeachment defense—and, as such, stands out from the rest of Trump’s current legal team by virtue of actually having experience relevant to Mueller’s investigation.

More to come on in the e-pages of Slate on all of this! Truly, we live in exciting times for high-end white-collar lawyers.