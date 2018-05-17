Tucker Max, the Korea Summit, and Trump’s “Animal” Rhetoric

The Angle

The Angle: Clearly Human Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the North Korea summit, Tucker Max, and Trump’s “animal” comments.

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - MARCH 29: Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) ICE agents work in a control center during an operation targeting immigrant gangs in Central Islip, New York.
ICE agents work in a control center during an operation targeting immigrant gangs in Central Islip, New York, on March 29.
The meaning’s clear: Hairsplitters and parsers have tried to rescue Trump’s “animals” comment by arguing that the president referred only to immigrant gang members, not all immigrants. But Mark Joseph Stern points out that Trump and his supporters have been conflating the two groups for years. (The maddening story of Daniel Ramirez Medina shows how that works.)

Kim decides: North Korea has started to make noises about pulling out of the upcoming summit. That just proves to Fred Kaplan that they’re in control of this situation—and they know it.

Guy’s guy: Our Laura Bennett toughed her way through the writing of this excellent profile of Tucker Max, an abrasive bulldozer of a man who “fucking loves” #MeToo and also won’t admit that anything he did in the ’00s was wrong.

Sunset for the gatekeepers: Signs small and large prove to Lili Loofbourow (our newest staff writer!) that women in comedy are no longer playing along with their male colleagues.

For fun: A pretty OK destination.

All things considered,

Rebecca

