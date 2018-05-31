Trump’s Pardons, Down Syndrome and Abortion, and The Americans’ Finale

Yeah, OK, whatever. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

My laws, your laws: President Trump’s pardon of trollish conservative Dinesh D’Souza was a message to his friends, Mark Joseph Stern and Dahlia Lithwick write. “While Trump’s pardon of D’Souza grows, in part, out of Republicans’ broader war on the fundamental legitimacy of campaign finance law,” Lithwick and Stern argue, “now is an opportune moment for the president to explicitly hop on that bandwagon.”

It’s complex: New tests have made the diagnosis of Down syndrome easier and thrown a wrench in the debate over abortion, Ruth Graham writes. Parents of kids with trisomy 21, interviewed by Graham, say they want pregnant couples to be given more information about what the life of a child with Down syndrome is like.

That’s over: The Americans’ series finale made Willa Paskin think hard about whether she’s been rooting for antiheroes all along. Lili Loofbourow applauded the episode’s anticlimactic nature, which did the series right . Sam Adams loved the finale’s musical choices. And Matthew Dessem found a few things for [redacted] to do in Moscow, after their return.

For fun: The NBA’s season has been 72 kinds of weird.

