Trump’s Special Words, the Child Migrant Story, and How Democracy Dies

Definitely no “collusion,” whatever that is. Pool/Getty Images

A trap: It is incredibly difficult, Dahlia Lithwick writes, for Trump’s opponents to resist using his own made-up “legal” language to describe what’s going on with the Mueller investigation. But we have to try.

Get it right: The liberal internet mixed up two stories about migrant children over the holiday weekend, and the result was a total mess, Henry Grabar writes.

Not here: The idea that the United States should, like Ireland, put abortion rights to a popular vote is pretty disturbing to Christina Cauterucci. Nobody’s bodily autonomy should be subject to democratic decision-making.

How it’ll be: Isaac Chotiner spoke with political scientist David Runciman, who thinks we’re doing it all wrong when we look to the fascism of the 1930s for a preview of what’s going to happen to our democracy. A slow-burn collapse, Runciman said, is much more likely than a quick downfall.

For fun: He’s the guy who replied-all.

Sounds like it worked out OK,

Rebecca