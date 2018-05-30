Trump’s Special Words, the Child Migrant Story, and How Democracy Dies

The Angle

The Angle: Collusion Suspicion Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the end of democracy, the confusing lost migrant children story, and Trump’s special words.

By

Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, President Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump walk as they watch young participants during the White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn on May 30, 2018 in Washington.
Definitely no “collusion,” whatever that is.
Pool/Getty Images

A trap: It is incredibly difficult, Dahlia Lithwick writes, for Trump’s opponents to resist using his own made-up “legal” language to describe what’s going on with the Mueller investigation. But we have to try.

Get it right: The liberal internet mixed up two stories about migrant children over the holiday weekend, and the result was a total mess, Henry Grabar writes.

Not here: The idea that the United States should, like Ireland, put abortion rights to a popular vote is pretty disturbing to Christina Cauterucci. Nobody’s bodily autonomy should be subject to democratic decision-making.

How it’ll be: Isaac Chotiner spoke with political scientist David Runciman, who thinks we’re doing it all wrong when we look to the fascism of the 1930s for a preview of what’s going to happen to our democracy. A slow-burn collapse, Runciman said, is much more likely than a quick downfall.

For fun: He’s the guy who replied-all.

Sounds like it worked out OK,

Rebecca

