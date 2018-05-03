Trump’s Lawyered-Sounding Morning Tweets Employ the Reasoning of a Precocious Teenage Legal Mind

Nailed it. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, newly minted Trump legal eagle Rudy Giuliani went on Hannity and may have gotten the president into an even bigger mess when it comes to the $130,000 payment to keep Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. Giuliani told the Fox News host that Trump reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for the payment, which totally contradicted basically everything the president and Cohen have been saying about the hush money. The admission, in turn, raises the question of whether the payment, made just before the election in 2016, constitutes an illegal campaign contribution.

Trump, because he’s bad at talking, but maybe only slightly less bad at tweeting, took to Twitter Thursday morning to clear things up as only he can.

Behold: Retainer! No campaign! No collusion!

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

“Mr. Cohen, an attorney…” Whose first name I don’t remember off the top of my head entered into something “known as a non-disclosure agreement,” which I had never even heard of myself before whatshisname explained it to me. Watching Donald Trump try to wriggle out of jams is like watching a 7-year-old try to explain to his mom why all of the chocolate chip cookies somehow disappeared.

As Trump was tweeting, however, Giuliani was [still] talking.

Aaaand he did it again. Explaining why Cohen paid the hush money to Stormy Daniels, #RudyGiuliani says:



"Imagine if that came out on October 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton."



So... yea, he just tied the payment directly to the campaign. pic.twitter.com/yiu3Zg7ZYO — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) May 3, 2018

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti on President Trump's Thursday morning tweets about his reimbursement of Michael Cohen: "Whoever the attorney is that wrote those two tweets is an absolute moron" https://t.co/TyHAazCfP4 pic.twitter.com/qSA5DjLQk1 — New Day (@NewDay) May 3, 2018

Good lawerin’, Rudy.