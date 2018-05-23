The President Tweeted Support for Tomi Lahren After Someone Threw a Drink at Her

Tomi Lahren John Sciulli/Getty Images

On Wednesday, amid his rantings about the Mueller investigation, Trump veered briefly away from talk of the FBI to express support for Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren.

“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” he tweeted.

The president was responding to Lahren’s appearance on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, Wednesday morning. And Lahren had appeared on the show because of an incident at brunch over the weekend.

On Saturday, Lahren and her mother were at a brunch at a Minneapolis restaurant when she was heckled by other diners. In the videos that soon surfaced afterward, a woman can be seen throwing water at Lahren from her glass. Lahren turned around and confronted the woman, and other diners expressed their support for the woman who threw the water. One repeatedly shouted, “f— that b—.”

“Unfortunately, there was a group of people probably around my age that thought it would be funny to throw water at me and then start chanting profanity and, again, not something that I’m not used to but really disheartening,” Lahren said on Fox & Friends.

According to the Root, a restaurant employee first tried to intervene by having Lahren leave the area, but when Lahren protested that that was unfair, he made the water-thrower leave the restaurant.

“At the end of the day I’m a person, too, and I do get humiliated and embarrassed just like anyone else, but I’m tough, my family is tough, we can handle it,” Lahren said on the show Wednesday. “I think that those that threw the water and were applauding and laughing about it wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame by making a video of me.”