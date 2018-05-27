Trump Tries New Tactic, Bemoans “Young and Beautiful Lives” Destroyed by Russia Probe

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Joshua Holt, members of Holt’s family and the congressional delegation of Utah at the White House on May 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may have been dealing with the release of a U.S. prisoner in Venezuela and the rollercoaster of the on-again-off-again North Korean summit over the weekend but that hasn’t diminished his veritable obsession with Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. On Sunday, the commander in chief seemed to find a new way to complain about Mueller’s investigation with his own version of “won’t someone please think of the children?”

Trump sent out a tweet early Sunday morning bemoaning the “young and beautiful lives” that have been “devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt.” These young idealists went to the nations’ capital “with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation” but “went back home in tatters,” Trump wrote.

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

It’s far from clear who Trump was referring to when he complained about the young people who “went home in tatters” although several former campaign aides are known to have met with Mueller and his team. He might specifically be referring to George Papadapolous, the 30-year-old campaign adviser who pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI. In the past he has also lamented the fortunes of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The tweet could also be in reference to a column in the New York Post on Sunday in which former campaign aide Carter Page said he lost business and his girlfriend because of the FBI.

A bit later, Trump was back on Twitter, once again using a tried and true tactic when pushing back against the probe: shifting the blame to his opponent in the presidential campaign. The president wrote the Russia probe is “rigged” because it failed to “investigate the campaign of Crooked Hillary Clinton, many crimes, much Collusion with Russia?”

Why didn’t the 13 Angry Democrats investigate the campaign of Crooked Hillary Clinton, many crimes, much Collusion with Russia? Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? Rigged Investigation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

That Sunday morning tweet picked up on a theme from the president’s paranoid-sounding tweets on the Mueller probe that he wrote on Saturday and seemed to be based more on sketchy conspiracy theories than fact. The commander in chief called the investigation “Rigged” and described it as “an excuse as to why the Dems and Crooked Hillary lost the Election and States that haven’t been lost in decades.” He also wondered how come the FBI didn’t “contact me to tell me of the phony Russia problem” even though they had “spies … all over my campaign.”

This whole Russia Probe is Rigged. Just an excuse as to why the Dems and Crooked Hillary lost the Election and States that haven’t been lost in decades. 13 Angry Democrats, and all Dems if you include the people who worked for Obama for 8 years. #SPYGATE & CONFLICTS OF INTEREST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018