Trump Reportedly Knew About Stormy Daniels Payment “Several Months” Before Denying It

President Donald Trump gestures after arriving on Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 4, 2018. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is having a bit of trouble keeping his story consistent about what he knew and when he knew it regarding the six-figure payment to Stormy Daniels. The New York Times is now reporting that Trump knew about Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to the porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford “several months” before that now-infamous denial to reporters onboard Air Force One in April. This latest revelation comes at the end of a week in which the whole Daniels storyline has been sent into a tailspin after Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani nonchalantly admitted during a television interview that the president had reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

Although it isn’t clear exactly when Trump learned of the October 2016 payment, the Times hears from three sources who say Trump knew Cohen had managed to silence Daniels at the time when he had denied knowing about it. Trump has been changing his story on the Daniels payment a bit over the past few days, acknowledging the $130,000 payment on Thursday but insisting it was used “to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair.”

The Times also says that Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg knew Cohen was being reimbursed for the payment in monthly installments “from the trust that contains the president’s personal fortune.” In a statement that sought to do some damage control, Giuliani said Friday that the payment to Daniels didn’t amount to a violation of campaign finance law because it “was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the President’s family.”