The Slatest

Trump Reportedly Asked Sessions to Un-Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
President Trump reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to step aside from leading the Russia investigation.
Pool/Getty Images

President Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to rescind his recusal from the Russia investigation in the early days Trump’s presidency, the New York Times reported Tuesday. Trump’s explicit request to his attorney general, who was also one of his earliest supporters, is part of the larger obstruction of justice case being amassed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team.

The previously unreported request came in March 2017, just weeks in to the Trump presidency, during a dinner meeting at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, the Times reports, had essentially frozen Sessions out—and largely continues to—after he announced his recusal from the Russia investigation when it was discovered he failed to disclose during his confirmation hearing several contacts with Russian representatives during the 2016 campaign. At the Florida resort, “Trump, who had told aides that he needed a loyalist overseeing the inquiry, berated Mr. Sessions and told him he should reverse his decision, an unusual and potentially inappropriate request,” according to the Times. Sessions refused to reverse his decision, which was made on the advice of the Justice Department’s lawyers.

While pressure was mounting over Sessions’ confirmation omissions, Trump deployed White House counsel Donald McGahn to try to keep Sessions on the job, one the president deemed critical to keeping a handle on the growing investigation into Russian election meddling. “The special counsel’s interest demonstrates Mr. Sessions’s overlooked role as a key witness in the investigation into whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct the inquiry itself,” according to the Times. “It also suggests that the obstruction investigation is broader than it is widely understood to be—encompassing not only the president’s interactions with and firing of the former F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, but also his relationship with Mr. Sessions.”

Trump’s new lead lawyer on Russia-related matters, Rudolph Giuliani, told the Times he had not discussed Sessions’ recusal with the president, “but that a request that Mr. Sessions reassert control over the Russia investigation would be within the bounds of the president’s authority.” “Unrecuse’ doesn’t say, ‘Bury the investigation,’” Giuliani said. “It says on the face of it: Take responsibility for it and handle it correctly.”

Donald Trump Jeff Sessions Robert Mueller Russia Election Meddling

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Trump Reportedly Asked Sessions to Un-Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Down Goes Roseanne in Trump’s America. Good?

Daniel Engber

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Is Still Erupting. When Is It Going to Stop?

Eli Reiter

I Inflicted a Reply-All Nightmare on Dozens and Dozens of Contributors to the New York Times

Mark Joseph Stern

Sotomayor’s Libertarian Defense of Private Property Puts Thomas and Alito to Shame

Dahlia Lithwick

Trump Has Invented His Own Legal Language to Distort the Case Against Him—and It’s Working

Isaac Chotiner

Democracy Might Just Drag on, Hobbled and Degraded, for Years and Years to Come

Daniel Politi

Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Amid Sex, Corruption Scandals

Rebecca Onion

Roseanne Canceled, Pusha T’s Album, and Flooding in Maryland

Marissa Martinelli

Valerie Jarrett, Subject of Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet, Calls It a “Teaching Moment”

Josephine Wolff

Did You Find an Excuse Not to Restart Your Router Like the FBI Asked?

Jordan Weissmann

Democrats Demanded That Trump Make Oil Prices Fall. And He Kinda Did.

Most Read

Why Do so Many Parents Intervene Shamelessly in Their Kids’ Professional Lives?

Alison Green

Is the Mueller Investigation Winding Down or Just Getting Started?

Kate Brannen

In Roseanne’s Cancellation, Morality Won Out Over the Status Quo

Willa Paskin

In Memoriam: Celebrities Say Their Farewells to ABC’s Roseanne

Marissa Martinelli

The Maryland Flooding Is a Warning: The Danger Is Rain, and We’re Making It Worse

Henry Grabar

Roseanne Barr Is “Sorry” She Compared Valerie Jarrett to an Ape

Sam Adams