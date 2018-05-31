The Slatest

Trump Will Pardon Right-Wing Intellectual/Clown Dinesh D’Souza for Campaign Finance Fraud Conviction

By

D'Souza speaks into a microphone.
Dinesh D’Souza at the Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans on May 31, 2014.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Dinesh D’Souza is a right-wing writer and speaker who began his career as an ostensibly respectable intellectual but has since become the familiar kind of relentless alt-right goon-troll who suggests, for example, that the Charlottesville white supremacist rally was staged by liberals and that Barack Obama is a “gay Muslim.” (You can click here to read an interesting piece, pegged to a D’Souza book about how the modern Democratic Party owes its intellectual foundations to Nazism, about how he is able to market transparently ludicrous ideas persuasively.) In 2014 he pleaded guilty to circumventing campaign finance laws by funneling donations to an (unsuccessful) New York Senate candidate through straw donors. And now he’s getting pardoned by the president!

Pardoning right-wing figures who were convicted for treating white-collar federal laws (and federal authorities) with contempt has officially now become one of Trump’s “things,” as D’Souza joins a list of pardonees that includes reactionary Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio (convicted of willfully ignoring a court order) and Bush administration official Scooter Libby (convicted of lying to the FBI). As others have pointed out, this sends a clear signal to the many Trump associates who are or may soon be on the hook for crimes such as money laundering and lying to investigators and taking bribes; it also makes liberals mad, which is one of Trump’s primary policy goals. Everyone wins (except the concept of public integrity)!

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

The Five Shots You Must Master to Destroy Your Opponent in Horse

Christina Cauterucci

Why Serena Williams’ “Wakanda-Inpired” Bodysuit Was a Big Deal for Tennis

Aaron Mak

Drunk YouTuber Banned From Disney World After Fake Shooting “Experiment”

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Will Pardon Right-Wing Intellectual/Clown Dinesh D’Souza for Campaign Finance Fraud Conviction

Jim Newell

California Democrats Needed to Cull Their Primary Fields. It Wasn’t Pleasant.

David Yaffe

Paul Simon’s Biographer in the Bubble

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Global Trade War Is Back On. For Now.

Marissa Martinelli

Trevor Noah: When Even Fox News Can’t Defend Roseanne’s Racism, You Know It’s Bad

Matthew Dessem

Things To Do in Moscow When You’re Dead Inside

Christina Bonnington

Five Ways Apple Can Make Siri Better

J. Bryan Lowder

FilmStruck Premiers Special Pride Programming, Starting With Films on the Art of Drag

June Thomas

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys on The Americans’ Spectacular Finale

Most Read

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Lena Wilson, Marissa Martinelli, and Sam Adams

My Son Wants to Join the Army. Can I Get Him to Change His Mind?

Carvell Wallace

Roseanne Once Led the Charge for Progress. Her Downfall Marks Progress of Another Kind.

Lili Loofbourow

How Bad Could a Euro Crisis in Italy Get?

Felix Salmon

How Down Syndrome Is Redefining the Abortion Debate

Ruth Graham

A Statement From the Founder of Too Black Guys on Drake’s Blackface Photoshoot

Aisha Harris