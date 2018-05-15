The Slatest

Report: China Has Committed $500 Million to Indonesian Development That Will Include Trump Hotels and a Trump Golf Course

By

Xi looks at Trump with a smirk-like expression while Trump looks into the distance.
Chinese president Xi Jinping Donald Trump in Beijing on Nov. 9.
Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday, Donald Trump surprised his own advisers and reversed U.S. policy by announcing on Twitter that he wanted to lift U.S. sanctions on the Chinese telecom company ZTE. On Monday, Trump explained that the move was in part a personal favor to China’s president, Xi Jinping.

In what may or may not be related news, the Agence France-Presse news service is reporting that a Chinese company agreed last Thursday to build a theme park at a major Indonesian development project that is set to include Trump-branded hotels, residences, and a golf course—and that will be funded in part by $500 million in Chinese government loans.

The AFP’s report is written ambiguously, and other outlets are interpreting it to mean that Chinese entities are contributing a total of $1 billion, but here’s my read of the timeline and details:

• In 2015, an Indonesian company called MNC agreed to work with the Trump Organization on the “MNC Lido Park” luxury residence/resort development. The development, which is near Jakarta, is set to include a number of Trump-branded properties in addition to other projects.

• In June 2016, the Indonesian company announced that it had signed a “letter of initial intent” with a Chinese company called MCC—yes, it’s a deal between “MNC” and “MCC”—to build a theme park at MNC Lido Park. This tentative deal included $500 million in loans from Chinese banks.

• In November 2016, Trump got elected, after which he promised that his company would not engage in further international developments—but that anything that it had already been working on would go forward.

• Last week, the MNC-MCC theme park deal, including the Chinese loans, was finalized.

So, it doesn’t appear that we’re talking about $500 million in Chinese going to the Trump Organization directly. But it also obviously benefits Trump to lock in what had previously only been a tentative commitment on the Chinese government’s part to develop such a major component of a complex in which he has a financial interest.

Oh, and word is that the theme park will be “an immersive world of magic and adventure” featuring “a variety of thrill rides and adventures interwoven with original stories and themes from Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage.” Sounds fun!

China Donald Trump

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Christina Cauterucci

Planned Parenthood Is Battling the Circuit Court That Wants to Overturn Roe

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: China Has Committed $500 Million to Indonesian Development That Will Include Trump Hotels and a Trump Golf Course

Fred Kaplan

We’re Starting to See the Consequences of Trump’s Rash Decision-Making

Molly Olmstead

Co-Pilot Partially Sucked Out of Plane In Sudden Depressurization Episode

Henry Grabar

Sports Betting Is About to Be Legal! But … Where Exactly?

Rebecca Gale

How the Seattle Area Is Solving One of Public Housing’s Biggest Challenges

Molly Olmstead

Blake Farenthold Takes Lucrative Lobbying Job Just Weeks After Resigning Over Sexual Harassment Investigation

Marissa Martinelli

What Makes a Fascinator Chic Instead of Absurd? A British Milliner Explains.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! How Do I Get My Otherwise Great Therapist to Stop Telling Me About His Sex Life?

Kavin Senapathy

You Don’t Need to Buy Special Products to Introduce Your Kid to Peanuts

Rachel Withers

Change the Passwords on Everything After a Breakup—Even Your Smart Doorbell

Strategist Editors

11 People on Home Remedies for Allergies That Actually Work

Most Read

Michael Cohen’s Meetings With Michael Flynn and a Qatari Diplomat Might Be the Key to Unlocking the Steele Dossier

Jeremy Stahl

How to Survive Trump’s Presidency Without Losing Your Mind

Dahlia Lithwick

Arrested Development’s Season 4 Remix Is an Experiment Gone Horribly Wrong

Daniel Schroeder

Is It Normal to Get Incredibly, Irrationally Nervous About Telling Your Boss You’re Quitting?

Alison Green

The Pundit Pastor: How Robert Jeffress Became One of the Most Influential Trump Supporters in Christendom

Ruth Graham

Michael Pollan on How LSD Isn’t Just for the Young

Laura Miller