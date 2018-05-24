The Slatest

Trump on NFL Players Who Protest: “Maybe You Shouldn’t Be in the Country.”

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn while departing the White House May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New York where he will tour the Morrelly Homeland Security Center and then attend a roundtable discussion and dinner with supporters before returning to Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn on May 23, 2018.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Asked by one of his Fox & Friends for his thoughts on the NFL’s new anthem policy, Donald Trump sounded satisfied on Wednesday with the outcome of his long-running quest to stop predominantly black athletes from protesting peacefully on the field before games. And then, for good measure, the president of the United States suggested that maybe, just maybe, those same athletes “shouldn’t be in the country” at all.

“Well, I think that’s good,” Trump told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in recorded interview that aired Thursday, referring to the NFL’s new policy aimed at ending the silent protests of police violence against black Americans and other structural racism. “I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but I still think it’s good.”

And then for the big finish, Trump leaned even further into his us-versus-them vision of America: “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem—or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

Under the NFL’s new policy, protesting the anthem—or failing “to stand and show respect” for the flag and the anthem, as the league put it—will result in a fine for a player’s team. Players or personnel who don’t want to take part in this compelled patriotism will have the option of staying in the locker room. As my colleague Jeremy Stahl put it, with the announcement, the NFL made it clear that it stands with Trump and against the predominantly black contingent of protesting players.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Donald Trump Football Free Speech NFL

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Josh Voorhees

Trump on NFL Players Who Protest: “Maybe You Shouldn’t Be in the Country.”

Marissa Martinelli

Jason Bateman Issues Inevitable Apology for That Disastrous New York Times Interview

Mark Joseph Stern

The Crucible of Sports for Gay Boys Like Me

Konstantin Kakaes

One Man Is Updating His Own Privacy Policy

Lena Wilson

Lily Bailey’s Because We Are Bad Made Me Rethink OCD

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

“Barbie on Bath Salts”: How a Drag Queen’s Wig Defines Her Persona

Strategist Editors

The Best Sunscreens for Your Face, According to Dermatologists

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: The Good Ex-Wife

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Parents Cannot Meet My Partner’s Parents at Our Wedding.

Lili Loofbourow

Westworld Is Attempting Something Much More Meaningful Than Lost

Justin Peters

Why Every Media Company Fears This Guy

Matthew Dessem

Stephen Colbert: Donald Trump is “Living Proof That Karma Does Not Exist”

Most Read

My 8-Year-Old Loved Gymnastics—Until It Was Hard Work

Carvell Wallace

Eighties Babies Are Officially the Brokest Generation

Jordan Weissmann

Sterling Brown Ran into the Store. Eight Minutes Later He Was on the Ground Arrested, Shameful Milwaukee Police Video Shows.

Elliot Hannon

House Democrats Have At Least Four Different Reasons to Celebrate Wednesday Morning

Josh Voorhees

Laura Moser’s Anti-Establishment Campaign Fizzles Out in Houston

Josh Voorhees

Trump Opponents on the Left and Right Can’t Afford to Shun One Another Now

Yascha Mounk