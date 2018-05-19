The Slatest

Trump Misspells Wife’s Name in Tweet Welcoming Her Home From the Hospital

By

President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 15, 2018.
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after undergoing a surgical procedure that her office said was to treat a benign kidney condition. In a statement, the White House said that “The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits.”

Trump welcomed his wife home with a tweet that referred to his wife as “Melanie.” “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” Trump wrote before quickly deleting that and writing another tweet that spelled his wife’s name correctly.

The first lady’s return from the hospital came amid increasing speculation about when she would be getting back home and what exactly had caused her to be in the hospital for so long. Melania Trump had been at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Monday, where she had a procedure that experts say has a one-day recuperation period. Doctors say the embolization procedure, which cuts off blood supply to a certain part of the body, is mostly even done as an outpatient procedure, meaning no overnight hospital stay is usually necessary. Still, experts say it’s difficult to judge without having more details about the procedure and any other underlying medical conditions. For now, White House officials have been rather cagey in their answers to questions about the first lady’s health, claiming she has a right to privacy.

