The Slatest

Trump’s Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen Received $500,000 From Company Linked to Russian Oligarch

By

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves the courthouse in New York on April 26, 2018.
President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves the courthouse in New York on April 26, 2018.
HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

The Michael Cohen nexus, beyond presidential hush payments to porn stars, just got a lot more interesting, as multiple outlets have confirmed the Trump lawyer received hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments from a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti dropped that information, in addition to a number of other serious allegations on Michael Cohen’s dodgy financial dealings Tuesday evening. The New York Times later reported, after a review of relevant financial records, it could confirm much of what was in Avenatti’s report.

The most incendiary allegation in the Avenatti document is a series of payments made to Trump’s personal lawyer by a financial firm closely linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, the chairman of asset manager Renova Group, who has since been placed under U.S. sanction by the Trump administration. In October 2016, according to Avenatti, Cohen set up a business account at First Republic Bank and the Vekselberg-linked firm sent eight payments to the Trump lawyer from January 2017 to at least August 2017 totaling some $500,000. The transfers were made through a private equity firm with $2 billion in assets called Columbus Nova LLC, which was founded and run by Vekselberg’s cousin, Andrew Intrater, and operates as the U.S. investment vehicle for Vekselberg’s Renova Group.

Vekselberg’s payments have been subject to scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators, CNN reports, though what the payments were for and the extent of Trump’s attorney’s relationship with the Putin-aligned oligarch remains unclear. Vekselberg was stopped by FBI agents when entering the country on a private plane earlier this year; his cousin Intrater, who is a U.S. citizen, was similarly questioned about hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to Trump and his inaugural fund.

“The payments occurred at the same time Cohen was trying to build a consulting and legal business after the election and around the time he left the Trump Organization,” according to CNN. “In court filings, Cohen’s attorney said that Cohen has seven clients for whom he provides ‘strategic advice and business consulting.’” Included in the Avenatti allegations, were $200,000 in payments from AT&T to Cohen’s Essential Consultants, as well as an additional $400,000 from pharmaceutical company Novartis. The total amount transferred to Cohen by different entities topped $4 million.

Michael Cohen Robert Mueller Russia

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Josh Voorhees

Indiana Businessman Beats 2 GOP Congressman to Win Senate Nomination

Christina Bonnington

How Android’s Next Update Will Make Your Phone Less Annoying

Elliot Hannon

Trump’s Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen Received $500,000 From Company Linked to Russian Oligarch

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Is Keeping His Promises on Race

Henry Grabar

Young, High-Income Americans Used to Drive More Than Their Peers. Now They Drive Less.

Christina Cauterucci

Eric Schneiderman’s Absurd Excuses Make an Excellent Argument for Affirmative Consent

Rebecca Onion

Eric Schneiderman, Donald Glover, and the Iran Deal

Aaron Mak

The U.S. is Reportedly Experiencing an Epipen Shortage

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Republicans Agree That Trump Will Easily Convince Rest of World to Rewrite Iran Deal That Took Two Years to Negotiate

Jordan Weissmann

MoviePass Appears to Be Running Very Low on Money

Mark Joseph Stern

The Legal Battle Against Trump Is Better Off Without Eric Schneiderman

Marissa Martinelli

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Reteaming for Another Bill & Ted Movie, and We Bet It’ll Be Superb

Most Read

Adam Schiff Lays Out His Colleagues’ Plan to Oust Robert Mueller

Jeremy Stahl

Trump Has Wrecked One of the Most Successful Arms-Control Deals in Modern History

Fred Kaplan

What the Hell Happened to Rudy Giuliani?

Isaac Chotiner

“Be Best” Has to Be Bad on Purpose, Right?

Heather Schwedel

The Key Signs of Money Laundering, According to a Former Prosecutor

Isaac Chotiner

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Spreading a Conspiracy Theory About a Soros-Backed “Coup”

Mark Joseph Stern