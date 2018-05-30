Trump: “I Wish” I Had Picked Someone Other Than Sessions for Attorney General

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend the 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service May 15, 2018 at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is making clear what we all already knew: He regrets his decision to pick Jeff Sessions as his attorney general. In a series of tweets in which he quoted Rep. Trey Gowdy from South Carolina, who had earlier said that Trump “could have picked somebody else,” Trump wrote, “I wish I did!”

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too...and that’s how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Gowdy was talking to CBS news about a New York Times report that claimed Trump asked Sessions in March 2017 to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

Gowdy criticized Sessions for recusing himself and said Trump had lots of options to lead the Justice Department. Trump has long expressed frustration about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation after it was revealed that he met with the Russian ambassador twice during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Trump, who had told aides that he needed a loyalist overseeing the inquiry, berated Mr.

Sessions and told him he should reverse his decision, an unusual and potentially inappropriate request,” the Times wrote. That request is now reportedly part of the obstruction of justice case that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating.

This was not the first time Trump expressed frustrations with Sessions’ recusal. In a July interview with the New York Times, Trump had said that he would have picked somebody else for the job if he had known Sessions was going to recuse himself from the investigation.

Although Trump quoted that portion of Gowdy’s interview approvingly, chances are he wasn’t a big fan of another portion of the lawmaker’s TV appearances. In an earlier apperarnce on Fox News, Gowdy said the FBI was justified in using a secret informant to get to the bottom of the Russia investigation.

.@TGowdySC: "I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with @realDonaldTrump." #TheStory pic.twitter.com/hD35CyMzx4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2018

“President Trump himself in the Comey memos said if anyone connected with my campaign was working with Russia, I want you to investigate it, and it sounds to me like that is exactly what the FBI did,” Gowdy said on Fox News Tuesday night. “I think when the president finds out what happened, he is going to be not just fine, he is going to be glad that we have an FBI that took seriously what they heard.” He repeated that message on CBS Wednesday morning, refusing to criticize the FBI for what Trump has dubbed “spygate.” “When the FBI comes into contact with information about what a foreign government may be doing in our election cycle, I think they have an obligation to run it out,” Gowdy said.