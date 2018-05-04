The Slatest

Trump Now Says Giuliani Doesn’t Have His Facts Straight on Stormy Daniels. What’s Going On?

By

Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump stand outside the door of a fancy-seeming white building.
Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump at a Trump golf club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey on Nov. 20, 2016.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani Week continues! On Thursday night, Giuliani gave a new/dubious explanation of how Donald Trump could have told reporters in April that he didn’t know about a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels when in fact he’d reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen for it. The idea seems to be that Trump only learned about the true purpose of money he’d given Cohen when documentation surfaced in the wake of the federal raid of the attorney’s residence and office:

“He did a double-take and spit out the coffee he’d just taken a big sip of,” Giuliani continued. “His eyes bugged out real wide and smoke came out his ears. ‘Mr. Rudy, that means I lied to the American people!’, he said, ‘And that’s just not right!’”

For his part, though, Trump told reporters Friday morning that he’s “not changing any stories” about whether he knew about the Daniels payment, then implied that not everything Giuliani has been saying to the press is true:

“He wasn’t totally familiar with everything. … when he made certain statements [trails off] … he just started yesterday.” (The “people in charge” reference, by the way, seems to be a suggestion that Trump will do an interview with Robert Mueller if Mueller can somehow prove to him that his investigation is not politically biased.)

Michael Cohen is also apparently saying that Giuliani has gotten facts wrong, though it’s not clear which ones.

The Daily Beast has a fun story, meanwhile, about the White House employees who were in charge of coordinating Trump’s legal PR strategy before the Rudy Offensive, the takeaway being that Giuliani’s media tour was apparently concocted and launched without their consultation.

In summary, neither I nor anyone at the White House seems to have any idea what the official version of Donald Trump’s story about paying Stormy Daniels is right now.

